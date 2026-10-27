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Sports

Apo battleground for PGT/LPGT season-ender

The Philippine Star
October 27, 2026 | 12:00am
Apo battleground for PGT/LPGT season-ender
Justin Quiban.
Pilipinas Golf

MANILA, Philippines — Star power and high stakes collide as Justin Quiban and Micah Shin join a loaded field for the ICTSI Apo Golf Classic, the P2.5-million final leg of the Philippine Golf Tour season that reels off today at the Apo Golf and Country Club in Davao City.

All eyes will be on the Order of Merit race with Angelo Que leading the standings with P1.36 million on two wins this season, one tournament away from a rare back-to-back OOM crown, while Jeffren Lumbo remains within striking distance at P1.18 million despite a winless campaign built on consistent runner-up finishes in Negros Occidental and Iloilo.

Equally crucial is the Ladies PGT closing tourney

With P1.25 million at stake and the OOM crown still undecided, the 24-player field will be fighting not just for the championship trophy but for momentum heading into next month’s season-ending Match Play Championship at Anvaya Cove in Bataan.

The OOM race is tight at the top, making Apo the decisive factor. Yvon Bisera leads with P620,400 after wins at Lakewood and Pradera Verde, followed closely by Tiffany Lee at P583,350, Harmie Constantino at P537,100, Chanelle Avaricio at P504,850, and reigning OOM champion Sarah Ababa at P418,950.

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