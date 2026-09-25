Ramos bucks odds, surges into ADT joint lead in Egypt

MANILA, Philippines — Sean Ramos defied the odds in spectacular fashion, firing an eagle-fueled six-under 64 to storm from joint 17th into a share of the lead with England’s Sam Rook halfway through the Egypt Golf Series 13 at the Madinaty Golf Club on Thursday.

Ramos produced the kind of finishing burst that can change the complexion of a tournament, recovering from a birdie-bogey exchange at No. 11 and a stretch of five straight pars before igniting his round with a pitch-in eagle on the par-4 18th.

He carried that momentum into the front nine, birdieing four of his last five holes, including three in a row from No. 5, to close with a pair of 32s and a 36-hole total of nine-under 131.

The remarkable comeback put Ramos alongside Rook at the top of the leaderboard after the Englishman carded a 65 built around seven birdies, more than making up for a costly double bogey on the opening hole.

Ramos and Rook held a one-stroke advantage over American Nathan Han and Korean Jaeil Kim, who posted matching 132s. Han moved into contention with a 63, while Kim followed up with a 68.

Japanese Kosuke Hamamoto and Thailand’s Weerawish Narkprachar are tied for fifth at 133 after matching 64s, alongside Brent Ito and August Thor Host, who shot 66 and 68, respectively.

For Ramos, the turnaround was particularly impressive given where he started the day. Coming off the course in one of the later flights and sitting in joint 17th after the opening round, the Filipino had to navigate difficult conditions while keeping himself within striking distance.

Instead, he transformed the deficit into a share of the lead, putting himself in position for what could become a significant milestone in his young career.

Ramos already owns a Philippine Golf Tour victory at Lakewood, but a triumph in the $125,000 Asian Development Tour event would carry another level of significance, giving him a potential breakthrough on the region’s developmental circuit and further underscoring his ability to compete against an international field.

With 36 holes still to play, Ramos knows there is plenty of work ahead. But after producing one of the biggest moves of the day — and doing so with an eagle and a blistering closing stretch — he has given himself a genuine opportunity to turn an extraordinary comeback into an ADT breakthrough.

The challenge now is to sustain the charge over the final two rounds.