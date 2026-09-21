Royal Return

Before me every knee will bow; by me every tongue will swear. — Isaiah 45:23

With a worldwide audience estimated in the billions, the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II was possibly the most watched broadcast in history. One million people lined London’s streets on that day, and 250,000 queued for hours that week to see the Queen’s coffin. A historic five hundred kings, queens, presidents, and other heads of state came to pay tribute to a woman known for her strength and character.

As the world turned its gaze to Great Britain and its departing queen, my thoughts turned to another event—a royal return. A day is coming, we’re told, when the nations will gather to recognize a far greater Monarch (Isaiah 45:20-22). A leader of strength and character (v. 24), before Him “every knee will bow” and by Him “every tongue will swear” (v. 23), including the world’s leaders, who’ll pay Him tribute and lead their nations to walk in His light (Revelation 21:24, 26). Not all will welcome this Monarch’s arrival, but those who do will enjoy His reign forever (Isaiah 45:24-25).

Just as the world gathered to watch a queen leave, one day it will see its ultimate King return. What a day that will be—when one and all, in heaven and on earth, bow to Jesus Christ and recognize Him as Lord (Philippians 2:10-11). — Sheridan Voysey

Why do you think Queen Elizabeth II was honored so much? What should it look like to follow Jesus as King today?

Dear Jesus, I bow to You today, honoring You as the ultimate King of the world and rightful Ruler of my life.