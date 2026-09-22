Pacquiao's pickleball league strikes broadcast deal with Solar Sports

Maharlika Pilipinas Pickleball Tour (MPPT) Commissioner Mark Espinosa and Solar Sports President Wilson Tieng (center) lead the contract signing during the inaugural league launch yesterday at the Solar Century Tower in Makati.

MANILA, Philippines — Pickleball, the nation's fastest-growing sport, gets an official platform for more exposure and development with the launch of the inaugural Maharlika Pilipinas Pickleball Tour (MPPT) in partnership with Solar Sports starting in October in five different cities.

The MPPT serves as the newest league on Solar Sports, one of the country's longest sports networks, aside from the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) Season 8 as sports patron and founder Manny Pacquiao, also the newly appointed secretary of the National Anti-Poverty Commission (NAPC) continues to champion the growth of the Philippine sports as a whole more than just boxing.

The MPPT, set for broadcast on Solar Sports during weekends, will start with 12 teams, made up of eight to 10 players, including a requirement of two homegrown bets, for the Invitationals before an expected participation of 16 to 24 teams in Season 1 in March 2027.

“From the beginning, our goal has been to give Filipino athletes a bigger platform and help bring pickleball to more people across the country. Having Solar Sports as our broadcast partner allows us to bring the MPPT and our athletes to an even bigger audience. This is another important step forward for the MPPT and for the sport in the Philippines," said Pacquiao.

"We have one shared vision with Solar Sports and that's to take Philippine pickleball to the next level with the MPPT. We're excited for this venture with one of the country's best sports networks," added MPPL Commissioner Mark Espinosa.

"We strengthen our enduring partner with Secretary Pacquiao. Expanding the success of the MPBL, Solar Sports is thrilled to carry on the momentum into pickleball, the nation's fastest growing sport as the national broadcaster of the inaugural MPPT season. We hope to propel the sport forward," said Solar Sports President Wilson Tieng, a longtime friend of Pacquiao back in his boxing glory days.

The Rizal Illustrados, led by former national tennister Bambi Zoleta, along with the Bacoor Strikers, Muntinlupa Smashers, Pampanga Chiefs, Batangas Bangers, Alfonso Siklab, Bangued Miki, GenSan Punchers, Paranaque Titans, Camarines Norte Golden Hawks and Abra River Paddlers make the inaugural tourney.

After the opener at the PCPH Court in Angeles City, the MPPT Invitationals will visit Tagaytay, Abra and Bacoor with the fifth leg for the national finals still to be determined but is likely to be held at a bigger venue in Metro Manila.

Pacquiao and his wife, who are avid pickleball fans and players themselves, are expected to grace the opening ceremony alongside some celebrities and influencers who have fell in love with the new sport like Tacloban team owner Karla Estrada.

Teams will play men’s doubles, women’s doubles and mixed doubles in a single-round robin format during Saturdays with the top 8 teams figuring in the playoffs during Sundays of each leg. In case of a tie based on point ranking system, a singles match between the teams’ best players will be in play.

A whopping prize pool of P1 million is up for grabs in each leg with an expected bigger purse in the national finals, where the top eight teams will battle it out at the end of October.

The new pro league, licensed by the Games and Amusements Board (GAB), is open to all Filipinos at least 18 years of age. Consent or waiver will be required for minors, if teams opt to field younger bets.