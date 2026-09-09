MPBL: Quezon, Bataan turn back foes

MANILA, Philippines — The Quezon Huskers recovered and the Bataan Risers sustained their rise in the SportsPlus MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) 2026 Season on Tuesday at the Quezon City District 2 Gymnasium.

Quezon led throughout and routed Negros, 114-70, in the first game, while Bataan followed suit, thumping Marikina, 99-78, in the round-robin elimination phase of the two-division, 26-team tournament.

With all 15 Huskers in scoring, Quezon pulled away at the break, 65-40, and never slowed down to improve to a 17-4 record.

The Huskers, the reigning back-to-back South Division champions, rebounded from the 67-84 beating handed to them by the GenSan Warriors last Saturday to stay close to Binan Tatak Gel (20-4) in the race for the division's top four playoff spots, which carry a home court advantage.

Quezon's John Abate, former skipper of the University of the East Red Warriors, posted 15 points, five rebounds and four assists to capture Best Player honors over Dom Vera, who tallied 14 points, five assists and three rebounds; and Jason Opiso with 12 points, 10 rebounds and three assists.

Other Huskers who delivered were Joseph Penaredondo, with 12 points, 2 rebounds and two assists; and Chris Lalata with 10 points and two rebounds.

With Lander Canon pulling down nine rebounds and Cholo Anonuevo eight, the Huskers ruled the boards, 61-30, and outscored the Hacienderos in the paint, 54-18.

Also-ran Negros, which dropped to 2-22, drew 16 points, eight assists and two rebounds from DJ Howe; 13 points, five assists and four rebounds from Reymar Caduyac; and 10 points, nine rebounds and two steals from Michael Alvarez.

Bataan also flaunted its depth as all 15 Risers contributed en route to their third straight win and an 11-13 record in the North Division.

Homegrown Yves Sazon paced Bataan with 13 points and six rebounds, followed by Chris Javier with 11 points, four assists and three rebounds. Migs Corteza and Edrian Ramirez tallied nine points each, while Robbi Darang, Carl Bringas and Hubert Cani chipped in eight apiece.

Also-ran Marikina fell to 7-17 despite Regie Boy Basibas' and JR Alabanza's 16-point, 10-rebound outputs; Deo Timajo's 14 points, six assists and three steals; and Gjerald Wilson's 12 points, five rebounds and four assists.

Zamboanga beats Manila by default

Zamboanga won by default over Manila, 20-0, to climb to a 10-12 slate in the South. Manila conceded its last game of the season and exited with a league-worst 1-24 card in the North.

The tournament visits the Olivarez College Gym in Sucat, Paranaque, on Wednesday, featuring games between Cebu and Meycauayan at 3 p.m., Mindoro and Quezon City at 5 p.m., and San Juan and Paranaque at 7 p.m. (Pool story)