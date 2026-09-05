Pokemon worlds debutant Ryan Chua relishes memorable stint, vows to come back stronger

MANILA, Philippines -- Learning experience for Ryan Kenrick Chua.

Chua had a run to remember in the 2026 Pokemon World Championships, finishing as the top Philippine player in the Pokemon video game masters’ division.

The player from the Philippines reached Day 2 of the tournament and finished 38th overall with a 7-4-0 record.

Not bad for his first time.

“Yeah, this is my first World Championship. Super happy with my achievement, no? First time kong mag-worlds. 'Di ko na-expect na ganito makarating,” he said at the sidelines of the competition over the weekend at the Moscone Center.

“I'm the highest placing Masters player from the Philippines,” he added.

He said that he aimed to make it to Day 2, and he was happy he was able to reach that.

“But I didn't expect to get it. It was much better than I could've asked for. So, can't complain. I'm happy even if I got knocked out,” he added.

This is the first time Pokemon Champions was played in the worlds.

In an all-Japan final, Takuma Yamazaki ruled the masters’ VGC after defeating Hiroshi Onishi.

Zachary Weed of the USA finished third in the tournament.

Chua said that he wants to return to the stage once again.

“This is my first time attending. I've had three or four tries before, so this is my first successful attempt. So, I'd like to come back and do better.”