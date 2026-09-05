^

Sports

Gilas gets second crack at South Korea in final pre-Asian Games tuneup

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
September 5, 2026 | 5:36pm
Gilas gets second crack at South Korea in final pre-Asian Games tuneup
Gilas Pilipinas
(Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas via Facebook)

MANILA, Philippines -- Needing some stride before flying to Japan for the Achi-Nagoya Asian Games, Gilas Pilipinas takes on South Korea once again in the Hana Invitational pocket tournament Sunday at the Suwon KT Sonicboom Arena with hopes of getting back after a flat start in its first match together.

The newly assembled Nationals absorbed an 81-55 beating in their first encounter on Friday as the South Koreans led from start to finish at home, looking good after their 85-72 win over Saudi Arabia at the same city last week in Window 4 of the 2027 FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers.

Gilas, for its part, had a different crew – an all-PBA unit without naturalized Justin Brownlee – as only RJ Abarrientos Ginebra, Justin Arana and Justine Baltazar of Converge joined the new Asian Games team from the FIBA team that beat Jordan, 82-81, and Iran, 68-56, at home.

The Philippines and South Korea had similar 4-4 records in the World Cup Asian Qualifiers.

But head coach Tim Cone isn’t with his original FIBA team since 2023, forming two separate teams for FIBA and Asian Games owing to the unavailability of Filipino imports from the Japan B. League and Korean Basketball League without a FIBA break for the continental games.

The Gilas Asiad team actually looked good in scrimmages, even beating the Gilas FIBA team in their intra-squad scrimmage since the training camp started last month, but struggled against the hot-shooting Koreans.

After a close 18-24 score in the first, Gilas faltered and trailed 33-45 at the turn. South Korea never stepped foot on the brakes since then for a 26-point win.

Baltazar led the way for Gilas with 15 points followed by Rain or Shine’s Adrian Nocum with 10. Gilas ace Robert Bolick of NLEX, who led the SEA Games gold medal-winning squad last year, bled for just two points.

Other PBA gunners Sedrick Barefield of Blackwater, Don Trollano and Jerrick Ahanmisi of San Miguel and Abarrientos also struggled for Gilas, completed by Magnolia’s Zavier Lucero, Meralco’s Brandon Bates and Talk ‘N Text’s Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser.

“This Korean team has been playing the windows so they've been together for a while,” said Cone, slowly but surely building the chemistry for his new squad tasked to defend the throne in Asiad after snapping the country’s 61-year gold medal drought in 2023 Hangzhou Games.

“This trip to Korea is going to help the team a lot in terms of the experience of the international brand of basketball. It’s good that we experience it now, especially for these players. So, when it comes to Nagoya, they know what to expect. This is like a dress rehearsal for us.”

After the tuneup, Cone and company will fly to Nagoya Monday for the Asiad men’s basketball on September 10, testing its mettle against Bahrain, Kazakhstan and China in Group C.

Korea, on the other hand, is in Group A with host Japan, Saudi Arabia and Indonesia. Group B has Iran, Jordan, Chinese Taipei and Qatar, the host of the 2027 FIBA World Cup.

ASIAN GAMES

BASKETBALL

GILAS PILIPINAS
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Olympic champ Zheng back in the hunt &mdash; and US Open third round

Olympic champ Zheng back in the hunt — and US Open third round

1 day ago
Zheng Qinwen flopped to the court then jumped up in a fist-pumping celebration after battling into the US Open third round,...
Sports
fbtw
'Super excited': Jovic books US Open clash vs buddy Eala

'Super excited': Jovic books US Open clash vs buddy Eala

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Alex Eala will have a familiar opponent in the third round of the US Open.
Sports
fbtw
Efficient Rybakina reaches US Open third round

Efficient Rybakina reaches US Open third round

1 day ago
Second-seeded Elena Rybakina advanced to the third round of the US Open, seeing off Spaniard Jessica Bouzas Maneiro, 6-2,...
Sports
fbtw
Monfils falls to Tien in US Open in Grand Slam farewell

Monfils falls to Tien in US Open in Grand Slam farewell

1 day ago
Gael Monfils took a final Grand Slam bow, losing to American Learner Tien in straight sets but basking in a last showering...
Sports
fbtw
Ben Simmons makes NBA comeback with Kings: reports

Ben Simmons makes NBA comeback with Kings: reports

9 hours ago
Australian Ben Simmons, who missed last season with nagging back injuries, has agreed on a one-year NBA comeback deal with...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
PLDT stays alive, sets up must-win clash with Creamline

PLDT stays alive, sets up must-win clash with Creamline

By Joey Villar | 19 hours ago
 Alive and breathing.
Sports
fbtw
Hard-fighting Filipinos wind up fourth

Hard-fighting Filipinos wind up fourth

19 hours ago
Team Philippines battled hard on a very demanding final day of the 31st Nomura Cup, tallying a final round level-par 144 to...
Sports
fbtw
Korea-bound Bisera leads ICTSI Summit Point cast

Korea-bound Bisera leads ICTSI Summit Point cast

19 hours ago
Two victories in the first four legs have put Yvon Bisera firmly in the Ladies Philippine Golf Tour title hunt – and...
Sports
fbtw

Three-point dunks?

By Bill Velasco | 19 hours ago
Slam dunk – a basketball shot where a player jumps into the air and forces the ball down through the basket with one or both hands.
Sports
fbtw
Gilas suffers 26-point beatdown in tuneup vs Korea

Gilas suffers 26-point beatdown in tuneup vs Korea

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 21 hours ago
The Asian Games-bound Gilas Pilipinas squad just experienced a harsh reality check.   
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with