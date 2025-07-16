^

Soldier of 'Fortune’: Strength coach insists Pacquiao will hurt Barrios

Dino Maragay - Philstar.com
July 16, 2025 | 1:23pm
Soldier of 'Fortuneâ€™: Strength coach insists Pacquiao will hurt Barrios
Manny Pacquiao with his strength and conditioning coach Justin Fortune (right).
Photo from Pacquiao's Facebook

LAS VEGAS, United States — If you listen to Justin Fortune talk about Manny Pacquiao, you would think the Filipino icon is the overwhelming favorite to beat World Boxing Council welterweight champion Mario Barrios here Saturday (Sunday Manila time).

But it’s actually the other way around, with the 46-year-old Pacquiao entering the bout at the MGM Grand as the underdog against the much younger and bigger Barrios.

Maybe his longtime strength and conditioning coach can convince people otherwise.

“That power? Changes everything,” Fortune told Filipino scribes after Pacquiao’s light workout at the Knuckleheads Gym Tuesday (Wednesday Manila time), underscoring the Filipino icon’s heavy hands.

This, coupled with Pacquiao’s penchant for throwing punches in bunches, means Barrios would be in for a rude awakening.

“When Manny sets the pace… he throws four- to six-punch combinations. Every shot hurts,” added Fortune.

Pacquiao showed off his combinations in a short mitts session with trainer Buboy Fernandez, looking sharp but relaxed just days before he ends a four-year retirement from the pros.

He held Tuesday’s workout with Olympic bronze medalist Eumir Marcial, who will fight Bernard Joseph in an eight-rounder in the undercard.

While there’s no question about Pacquiao’s conditioning, the six-feet-tall Barrios, 30, has been installed as the favorite being the younger, bigger and more active fighter.

But Fortune insists Barrios is the inferior one.

“Barrios is a slow starter. He’s not a big puncher, and Pacquiao’s just ridiculously strong. He’s a blessing, he’s a gift,” he said.

“Barrios is gonna get hit by Pacquiao. That’s why (Juan Manuel) Marquez and all these guys, (Oscar) Dela Hoya were saying that Manny wins. Because they — all great Hall of Famers, champions — know how hard Manny hits.”

Fortune also pointed to the fact that Barrios’ style isn’t that hard to figure out, with the Mexican-American champion not really known for his speed and not being a technical boxer. 

“We can find a hundred Mario Barrioses. But very hard to find one Manny Pacquiao,” said Fortune.

