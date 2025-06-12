ICTSI Intercollegiate Tour sets spotlight on student-athlete golfers

Eleven collegiate squads banner the cast in the historic tourney aimed at establishing the foundation in making golf an official sport for student-athletes, at last, with possibility of formal scholarships down the road.

MANILA, Philippines — The inaugural ICTSI Intercollegiate Golf Tour unfolding Monday, June 16, at the Sherwood Hills Golf Club in Cavite, is set to break new ground — not only as a showcase of the country's most promising collegiate golfers but also as a transformative platform for young talents aspiring to become student-athletes, scholarship recipients and even future professionals.

More than just a tournament, the Tour reflects a growing movement to bridge academic life with elite sports, offering an opportunity for students — many of whom are not yet officially recognized by their schools — to prove themselves. For these aspiring golfers, strong performances in the tournament could lead to much-needed recognition, support and even scholarships.

“This is a big milestone for our university,” said Mapua University team captain Edrian Mangabay, whose school is participating in a competitive golf event for the first time. “We’re proud to be the pioneering batch of golfers representing Mapua officially. Our goal is to open the door for the next generation of players.”

Mangabay emphasized the team is still developing, but the potential is clear. “We’ve been training, but we’re still a work in progress. We’re hoping this Tour becomes the catalyst for our full recognition as a varsity team and possibly lead to scholarships for some of us.”

Tournament director Jack Imperial noted that the vision behind the Intercollegiate Tour is to level the playing field — not just for seasoned players, but for less-experienced golfers to gain valuable exposure.

“We want all participating schools, regardless of their golfing pedigree, to enjoy equal attention and opportunities,” said Imperial. “The goal is for more schools to support their student-athletes through scholarships and team development, as they see the potential and passion these students bring.”

Under the stroke play format, each participant competes both individually and as part of a team, adding a layer of intensity and personal accountability to every round. This competitive structure not only sharpens skills under pressure but also provides a clear platform to spotlight emerging talents who might otherwise go unnoticed.

The Tour, held in partnership with the Pilipinas Golf Tournaments Inc. and the Philippine Golf Foundation, features 11 schools from various collegiate leagues, with no limit to the number of teams each school can field. Additionally, individual students are welcome to compete in the singles category, regardless of their team affiliation.

“This isn’t just a tournament — it’s a stepping-stone,” said Sean Granada, co-captain of the College of Saint Benilde team. “This platform opens new doors, both academically and athletically. For many of us, it could be the start of something bigger.”

The long-term vision of the ICTSI Intercollegiate Tour is to elevate the level of collegiate golf. Beyond that, it hopes to create a clear development path for young golfers with aspirations of turning professional.

“This Tour will definitely help prepare collegiate players for tournament golf and the pro level,” said La Salle’s Perry Bucay, who emphasized the value of detailed, targeted training in building elite golfers.

Other schools in the fold include Ateneo, UST, UP, Lyceum of the Philippines University, FEATI University, La Salle-Dasmariñas, Enderun Colleges and University of the Cordilleras in Baguio.