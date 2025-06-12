^

Sports

ICTSI Intercollegiate Tour sets spotlight on student-athlete golfers

Philstar.com
June 12, 2025 | 11:43am
ICTSI Intercollegiate Tour sets spotlight on student-athlete golfers
Eleven collegiate squads banner the cast in the historic tourney aimed at establishing the foundation in making golf an official sport for student-athletes, at last, with possibility of formal scholarships down the road.
ICTSI Intercollegiate Golf Tour

MANILA, Philippines — The inaugural ICTSI Intercollegiate Golf Tour unfolding Monday, June 16, at the Sherwood Hills Golf Club in Cavite, is set to break new ground — not only as a showcase of the country's most promising collegiate golfers but also as a transformative platform for young talents aspiring to become student-athletes, scholarship recipients and even future professionals.

More than just a tournament, the Tour reflects a growing movement to bridge academic life with elite sports, offering an opportunity for students — many of whom are not yet officially recognized by their schools — to prove themselves. For these aspiring golfers, strong performances in the tournament could lead to much-needed recognition, support and even scholarships.

“This is a big milestone for our university,” said Mapua University team captain Edrian Mangabay, whose school is participating in a competitive golf event for the first time. “We’re proud to be the pioneering batch of golfers representing Mapua officially. Our goal is to open the door for the next generation of players.”

Mangabay emphasized the team is still developing, but the potential is clear. “We’ve been training, but we’re still a work in progress. We’re hoping this Tour becomes the catalyst for our full recognition as a varsity team and possibly lead to scholarships for some of us.”

Tournament director Jack Imperial noted that the vision behind the Intercollegiate Tour is to level the playing field — not just for seasoned players, but for less-experienced golfers to gain valuable exposure.

“We want all participating schools, regardless of their golfing pedigree, to enjoy equal attention and opportunities,” said Imperial. “The goal is for more schools to support their student-athletes through scholarships and team development, as they see the potential and passion these students bring.”

Under the stroke play format, each participant competes both individually and as part of a team, adding a layer of intensity and personal accountability to every round. This competitive structure not only sharpens skills under pressure but also provides a clear platform to spotlight emerging talents who might otherwise go unnoticed.

The Tour, held in partnership with the Pilipinas Golf Tournaments Inc. and the Philippine Golf Foundation, features 11 schools from various collegiate leagues, with no limit to the number of teams each school can field. Additionally, individual students are welcome to compete in the singles category, regardless of their team affiliation.

“This isn’t just a tournament — it’s a stepping-stone,” said Sean Granada, co-captain of the College of Saint Benilde team. “This platform opens new doors, both academically and athletically. For many of us, it could be the start of something bigger.”

The long-term vision of the ICTSI Intercollegiate Tour is to elevate the level of collegiate golf. Beyond that, it hopes to create a clear development path for young golfers with aspirations of turning professional.

“This Tour will definitely help prepare collegiate players for tournament golf and the pro level,” said La Salle’s Perry Bucay, who emphasized the value of detailed, targeted training in building elite golfers.

Other schools in the fold include Ateneo, UST, UP, Lyceum of the Philippines University, FEATI University, La Salle-Dasmariñas, Enderun Colleges and University of the Cordilleras in Baguio.

GOLF

ICTSI INTERCOLLEGIATE TOUR
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
LA sets goal in Mongolia

LA sets goal in Mongolia

By Joaquin M. Henson | 13 hours ago
It’s a top four finish that Philippine youth coach LA Tenorio has set as a goal at the FIBA U16 Asia Cup in Ulaanbaatar,...
Sports
fbtw
Qui&ntilde;ones, Dumlao tagged as favorites in Fortheo girls&rsquo; juniors netfest

Quiñones, Dumlao tagged as favorites in Fortheo girls’ juniors netfest

1 day ago
Angeli Quiñones and Fatima Dumlao brace for a fierce showdown as the spotlight shifts to the girls’ division...
Sports
fbtw
Fortheo netfest underway

Fortheo netfest underway

13 hours ago
Angeli Quiñones and Fatima Dumlao brace for a fierce showdown in the girls’ division in the Fortheo National...
Sports
fbtw
Eala sweeps foe to begin Lexus Ilkley Open campaign

Eala sweeps foe to begin Lexus Ilkley Open campaign

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
After a string of first-round losses in singles’ competition, Alex Eala started off the grass season with a win at the...
Sports
fbtw
Billie Jean King Cup: Filipina netters wary of Malaysia, Uzbekistan, Indonesia

Billie Jean King Cup: Filipina netters wary of Malaysia, Uzbekistan, Indonesia

1 day ago
Malaysia, Uzbekistan and Indonesia stand in the way of the Philippine tennis team’s bid for a promotional ranking in...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
WADA calls on US to stop 'dangerous' Enhanced Games

WADA calls on US to stop 'dangerous' Enhanced Games

3 hours ago
World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) chief Witold Banka has called on US authorities to prevent the drug-fueled Enhanced Games...
Sports
fbtw

Northport ends dry spell

By Olmin Leyba | 13 hours ago
For the first time since its maiden appearance in the PBA Season 49 Commissioner’s Cup 60 days ago, long-suffering NorthPort came out victorious.
Sports
fbtw

Philippines booters fight Tajiks to a draw

By Olmin Leyba | 13 hours ago
Brace-scoring Bjorn Kristensen saved the day as the Philippines forced Tajikistan to a 2-2 draw in the AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers Tuesday in front of a 10,854-strong crowd in Capas, Tarlac.
Sports
fbtw

Back to basics

By Joaquin M. Henson | 13 hours ago
It’s Game Three of the NBA Finals at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse this morning (8:30 am, Manila time) with Indiana out to solidify homecourt advantage against Oklahoma City in breaking a 1-1 series tie. The Pacers...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with