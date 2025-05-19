Martial arts group feats champions in 30th anniversary celebration

Awardees from left: David Zaldarriaga; Justin, Anton, Gabriel and Enzo Ceriola; Lucas and Lucho Aguilar; Gabriel and King del Rosario; Fierre Afan and Joaquin Marte; and presenters: Maybelline Masuda and Richard Lasprilla.

MANILA, Philippines — DEFTAC — Southeast Asia’s pioneering Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts elite group — recently celebrated three decades of excellence in the sport by honoring those who have become champions in the world and Asian tournaments, as well the people behind the organization and some contributors.

These world champions include Brielle Bartolome, Thiago Bartolome, Claudia Lepiten, Cheska Lepiten, Tessa Joson, Ali Joson, Tomas Joson, Ethan Ramos, Uno Ordona, Julian Santos, Franco del Pilar, Aielle Aguilar, Basti Dela Cruz, Althea Brion, Princess Reuma and Yani Lopez.

The Asian champions are Alex Lee, Fierre Afan, Andrea Ocampo, Charlie Ratcliff, Annie Parungao, Lucas Aguilar, Miguel Gutierrez, Lucas Holganza, Joaquin Marte, Ella Olaso, Yani Lopez and Abby Balisme.

“From humble beginnings to world-class achievements, we have stood together — disciplining bodies, sharpening minds, and building the strongest bonds of brotherhood,” DEFTAC founder Alvin Aguilar said during the ceremony held at the Hillton.

“Thirty years on, we are not just celebrating our past — we are igniting the future,” Aguilar added.

The organization also honored its founding members, dedicated coaches and outstanding chapters.

High on the list of founding members who were honored with a symbolic ring representing their affiliation and achievements were Alvin Lee, Joel Yaptinchay, Pichon Garcia, among others.

Lee is a 2nd-degree Jiu-Jitsu Black Belt and Chapter Head of DEFTAC Victoria Sports in Quezon City, while Yaptinchay is also a 2nd-degree Jiu-Jitsu Black Belt and Chapter Head of DEFTAC La Union.

Garcia, for his part, is a 3rd-degree Jiu-Jitsu Black Belt and Chapter Head of DEFTAC Daang Hari in Las Piñas.

Other founding members who were honored were Joel Lepiten (1st-degree Jiu-Jitsu Black Belt), Jerome Lepiten (Jiu-Jitsu Black Belt, Founder of Little Foot Kids Jiu-Jitsu), Richard Lasprilla (2nd-degree Jiu-Jitsu Black Belt, Chapter Head of DEFTAC Verde Pasig) and Chief Alvin Aguilar (4th-degree Jiu-Jitsu Black Belt, Founder and Head Coach of DEFTAC).

Pichon Garcia and Joel Yaptinchay delivered heartfelt speeches reflecting on DEFTAC’s humble beginnings and growth over the past three decades.

The celebration at the Hillton hotel was highlighted with the induction into Hall of Fames of eight individuals who were recognized for their significant contribution to DEFTAC.

These people who left indelible mark on Deftac are Richard Lasprilla (First URCC MMA Champion), Marcus Valda (Multiple SEA Games gold medalist in wrestling, and DLSU Alumni Association Sports Achievement awardee), Maybelline Masuda (first Filipino world Jiu-Jitsu champion (IBJJF) and first homegrown Filipina Jiu-Jitsu Black Belt, and DLSU Alumni Association Sports Achievement Awardee), Fierre Afan (first Filipino grappling world champion [UWW] and first Filipino Asian grappling champion, UWW), Aisa Ratcliff (First Filipina Asian grappling champion, UWW), and Aielle Aguilar (five-year-old Filipino Jiu-Jitsu World Champion and three-time Youngest Jiu-Jitsu world champion).

Rounding out the eight awardees were Annie Parungao (first Filipina MMA [IMMAF] world champion) and Chris Hofmann (first URCC MMA two-division world champion and AIMAG belt wrestling bronze medalist).

Richard Lasprilla and Maybelline Masuda shared inspiring messages highlighting their journeys and the impact of DEFTAC on their careers.

Meanwhile, SPARK Awards (Recognizing Trailblazers) were given to individuals and groups that ignited change and inspired others within the DEFTAC community.

The awards were given to the following:

1. Ceriola Brothers (Justin, Anton, Gabriel & Enzo) – Pioneers of DEFTAC’s Kids Program

2. Aguilar Brothers (Liam, Lucas & Lucho) – Founding members of the country’s first Junior Grappling Team; DEFTAC HQ Coaches

3. Del Rosario Brothers (Gabriel & King) – Founding members of the country’s first Junior Grappling Team

4. Fierre Afan – Decorated champion in Jiu-Jitsu, Grappling, and Wrestling

5. Joaquin Marte – Spearheaded the revival of the DLSU Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu & Grappling Organization; Head Coach of DEFTAC Taekwondo Program

6. David Zaldariaga – Decorated champion from Iloilo; member of the country’s first Junior Grappling Team.

Also recognized were “outstanding” DEFTAC chapters in Alabang, Antipolo, BF Homes, Cavite, Cebu, La Union, Makati, Deftac HQ and Deftac Taguig.

Most Valuable Coaches awards were given to mentors who have tirelessly trained and guided DEFTAC athletes. These include Mike Tabamo, Lester del Rosario, Joaquin Marte, Garrick Nayo, Alvin Lee, Bart Bartolome, Kyle Torente, Rommel Alejo and Jimmy Angana.