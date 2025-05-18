Suarez admits 'enjoying' Navarrete fight despite controversial loss

MANILA, Philippines — Controversy aside, world title challenger Charly Suarez said he had the time of his life going toe-to-toe with WBO super featherweight champion Emanuel Navarrete at the Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California last May 11 (Manila time).

The 36-year-old Suarez and his team led by his manager, former Ilocos Sur Gov. Luis “Chavit” Singson, faced the media Sunday, May 18, at Singson’s Quezon City residence, wherein the former Olympian was asked to look back at his eight-round scrap with Navarrete.

“Masaya eh. Nag-enjoy ako sa laban na yun. (It was fun. I enjoyed that fight),” said Suarez (18-1, with 10 knockouts), who ended up losing the bout via a controversial technical decision.

A nasty cut above Navarrete’s left eye — ruled as being caused by a clash of heads, even though later replays clearly showed a Suarez left straight as the culprit — forced the fight’s stoppage in the eighth round. Instead of a technical knockout win for Suarez, the fight went into the scorecards.

Navarrete (39-5-1, with 32 KOs) escaped with his title, as he led 78-75 and 77-76 (twice) at the time of stoppage.

It was a result that caused uproar among the boxing community, with Singson declaring at Sunday’s presser: “Na-Mafia tayo. (“We were Mafia-ed,” a common expression about a fight whose result was fixed due to intervention by crime syndicates).

Reports indicate that the fight’s result will be turned into a No Contest, with Suarez getting a much-deserved rematch.

For Suarez, a rematch is warranted simply because he and Navarrete put on a show.

“Even if I was the one fighting, when I watched the fight later, I realized it was a great fight,” Suarez, who was also accompanied by trainer Delfin Boholst, added.

“So sayang kung hindi mapagbigyan ang rematch (It will be a pity if I won’t be given a rematch).”

It was indeed a barnburner of a tussle, as Navarrete, usually a slow starter, came out swinging from the opening bell, bloodying Suarez’s nose after the first round.

“Yung first round na-shock ako, hindi ko nakita yung jab-straight, ang bills eh. Awkward boxer talaga siya,” Suarez recalled.

Fortunately, Suarez’s toughness and adjustments enabled him to stand his ground against the volume-punching Navarrete, who began to slow down as blood oozed from the gash.

“Humina na siya fourth round pataas. First two rounds nandoon yung accuracy, speed (He slowed down from the fourth round onwards, unlike the first two rounds where he showed accuracy and speed),” said Suarez.

For Suarez, the most reasonable thing to do would be to run things back with Navarrete.

“Even if I ended up winning the world title, I will give him a rematch because it was a great fight. He gave me a chance to fight him, so I’m willing to do the same.”