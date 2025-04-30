Steady Suzuki cops JPGT Splendido crown

LAUREL, Batangas – Shinichi Suzuki made a resounding return to the ICTSI Junior PGT Championship, showcasing steely resolve and a calm command under pressure to edge out Zachary Villaroman by three in a wind-blasted final round showdown and seize the Splendido Taal leg title with a 72 here on Wednesday.

Facing gusty winds that turned the challenging course into a true test of nerves and precision, Suzuki overcame an early deficit and relied on consistency and mental grit to emerge victorious in the boys’ 15-18 division of the 54-hole tournament.

Suzuki closed out with a 219 total, three-over for the tournament, securing a well-earned victory before the Luzon series pauses for the Visayas-Mindanao (Vis-Min) swing, which kicks off Monday, May 5, in Mactan, Cebu.

Villaroman, third in the series’ first two legs at Eagle Ridge and Sherwood Hills, improved to second this time with a 222 after a 76. Despite the stumble, he solidified his lead in the points race for the national finals with 32 points, with Suzuki close behind at 27.

Suzuki, a 16-year-old student from St. Francis of Assisi in Biñan, Laguna, showcased superb wedge play to anchor his victory.

He delivered a 50-degree wedge from 140 yards to within four feet for birdie on No. 2, followed by a precise 54-degree wedge from 122 yards that left him just two feet for birdie on the 14th. On No. 16, he leaned again on his trusted 50-degree wedge from 143 yards to set up a tap-in birdie.

“The key was staying patient because this course is pretty difficult — especially the greens,” said Suzuki, who credited his recent stint in Japan for helping him adapt to challenging conditions.

“I had a great experience in Japan, where it was much windier,” he said. “That helped me refine my club selection and learn to play with the wind instead of fighting it. I was able to hit a lot of greens and stay consistent.”

Rafa Anciano, on the other hand, clinched her second straight win in dominant fashion, crushing Angelica Bañez by 36 strokes despite a closing 96 for a 54-hole total of 260 in the girls’ 15-18 category of the nationwide junior golf series, launched by ICTSI in 2023 as an elite platform for grooming young talents.

Despite a challenging day at the Greg Norman-designed layout, Anciano remained unthreatened. Her front nine included a quadruple bogey on the par-5 No. 2 and a triple on No. 6 plus a slew of backside bogeys, leading to a 24-over final card.

Still, Bañez struggled even more, posting a 98 that featured a birdie on No. 3 but offset by five double bogeys at the front for a 50. She came in with a 48 marred by a triple-bogey on the par-5 18th for a 296.

“It was fun, but I put a lot of pressure on myself to score well because I really wanted to. Unfortunately, I didn’t quite meet my goal, so it was a little disappointing not to end on a high note,” said Anciano about her performance.

“But a win is still a win. I played well over the first two days, even on such a tough course, and I’m happy with that,” added the 16-year-old, who considers Forest Hills and Aguinaldo her home courses.

When asked about the lessons she learned, she reflected: “You can’t let yourself get too caught up in your own head, no matter how well you’re playing. I was hitting well during the first two days, but on the third day, the pressure I put on myself really affected me. The key is to stay motivated, stay happy, and keep your head in the game in a positive way.”

Villaroman and Anciano thus joined other category winners – Zach Guico and Mavis Espedido (7-10) and Ryuji Suzuki and Mona Sarines (11-14) in this third of the seven-leg Luzon series organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments Inc.

Espedido, meanwhile, stood out as the only player to sweep all three tournaments, strengthening her bid for a coveted spot in the season-ending North vs. South Elite Junior Finals set for Sept. 30 to Oct. 2 at The Country Club.

Villaroman came out strong with an opening birdie, quickly seizing a two-shot lead. But Suzuki responded with a steady run of pars, letting the elements — and his rival’s errors — do the work.

The turning point came on the ninth hole, where Villaroman faltered with a costly double bogey, allowing Suzuki to sneak ahead by one. From there, the Manila Southwoods standout never looked back.

As conditions worsened at the back nine, Suzuki rose to the occasion. He birdied the par-5 11th hole for the third consecutive day, then added another on No. 14 to stretch his lead to four.

Villaroman birdied the 15th to cut the lead to two, but Suzuki responded with a clutch birdie on the 16th to all but seal the championship, as the former bogeyed the 17th and fell four strokes behind once again.

Jose Carlos Taruc mounted a brief charge with an eagle start but was stymied by the difficult conditions, which forced players to frequently recalibrate clubs and rethink strategies mid-round. He matched Suzuki’s 72 for third at 226.

Geoffey Tan carded an 80 to finish fourth at 239, while Bien Fajardo, after an impressive 74 in Day 2, slipped to fifth with a closing 88 for 246.