^

Liu grabs lead; Korda recovers, but Saso falls short

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
April 26, 2025 | 10:40am
THE WOODLANDS, TEXAS - APRIL 24: Yuka Saso of Japan plays her shot from the second tee during the first round of The Chevron Championship 2025 at The Club at Carlton Woods on April 24, 2025 in The Woodlands, Texas.
Alex Slitz / Getty Images / AFP

MANILA, Philippines — Yuka Saso’s late push to make the weekend rounds of the Chevron Championship came up short as two costly double bogeys doomed her campaign in the season’s first major at The Club at Carlton Woods in Texas on Friday (Saturday Manila time).

She wound up with a second straight 75 for a 150 total.

The battle for the cut intensified as the projected one-over 145 was revised to 146, with 19 players tied for 64th place.

However, the cut line could still change, as second-round play was suspended due to darkness, with several groups set to complete their rounds early Saturday.

Among those who posted 146s were world No. 2 Atthaya Thitikul, who stumbled with a second-round 75 after an opening 71, along with Leona Maguire (71), Anna Nordqvist (71), Allisen Corpuz (72), and Esther Henseleit (73).

Yan Liu, meanwhile, closed with a long birdie putt on No. 18 to finish with a 72 and seize solo leadership at seven-under 137.

She now leads by one over a group of challengers at 138, including Americans Lindy Duncan (66) and Sarah Schmeizel (68), Japan’s Mao Saigo (68) and South Korea’s Hyo Joo Kim (71).

World No. 1 Nelly Korda also provided a masterclass in resilience, bouncing back from a dismal opening 77 and two early bogeys on Friday to deliver a scorching 68. Her stirring comeback, powered by six birdies over her last 11 holes, vaulted her into a share of 46th at 145 – just inside the cut line.

After back-to-back birdies on Nos. 17 and 18 and more gains on Nos. 1, 4, 6, and 8, Korda capped her round with a gritty par save on the ninth for a 36-32 finish.

Though she remains eight shots behind Liu, Korda’s momentum could make her a serious threat heading into the weekend.

Liu, tied with Haeran Ryu after the first round, stumbled early with bogeys on Nos. 1 and 6 but electrified the crowd with a rare albatross on the par-5 eighth. Despite giving one back on No. 9 and another bogey on the 17th, she capitalized on the closing par-5 to regain solo control.

Ryu slipped to a tie for sixth after a 74.

Saso, backed by ICTSI and a two-time US Women’s Open winner, had hoped for a strong second-round start to climb back into contention. But after a bogey on No. 10 and steady play through several holes, her round unraveled.

A double bogey on No. 4 followed by another on No. 9 dashed her hopes, despite birdies on 17, 1 and 8.

GOLF
