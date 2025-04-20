Shopwise bikefest draws bigger field for second edition

MANILA, Philippines -- Riding the wave of its transformative efforts in the retail sector, Shopwise is once again shifting gears – on two wheels – as it launches the second edition of the Shopwise Bike Fest on May 18 at Vermosa, Cavite.

Following its successful debut that gathered 2,443 cycling enthusiasts, this year’s fun ride is expected to draw up to 3,000 participants. Organized by Sunrise Events Philippines and powered by Shopwise, the event aims to champion an active, healthy lifestyle while cultivating a strong sense of community.

Open to all ages, the Bike Fest features categories for both kids and adults.

Registration is ongoing at shopwise.bikefest.com.ph. For updates, follow Shopwise on Facebook and Instagram.

Shopwise, long committed to making wellness accessible and affordable, sees cycling as a sustainable, cost-effective path to good health. In line with this mission, the event also introduces a Push Bike category for children aged 2 to 7 – bringing the joy of cycling to even the youngest riders and making the event a true family celebration.

“This event is more than just a race – it’s a movement,” said Princess Galura, president and managing director of Sunrise Events Philippines. “We are proud to partner with Shopwise in building inclusive events that not only promote wellness but also create meaningful connections within communities.”

The inclusive event lineup features adults: 30km Individual Ride (10 years old and above), 45km Individual Ride (14 years old and above), 60km Individual Ride (18 years old and above), 30km & 45km Group Ride (4+1) formats. The kids and family rides feature a 30-minute Solo Ride (6–15 years), a 30-minute Family Ride (Child + Adult) and Tricycle Rides (100m or 500m) for ages 2-5.

To ensure safety, road closures and full race support will be in place, creating a smooth and enjoyable experience for both first-time riders and seasoned cyclists. Approved bikes include road bikes, mountain bikes, gravel bikes, BMX, and foldables – while fixies, e-bikes, and bikes with aerobars are not permitted.