UCAL hoops: Sealions, Dolphins seize semis bonus

Monsour Proel leads the Olivarez College to an 85-80 thriller over the WCC- Aeronautical and Technological College Skyhawks.

MANILA, Philippines -- Olivarez College and Philippine Christian University-Dasmariñas secured twice-to-beat advantages in the semis after finishing 1-2 at the end of the two-phase elims of the UCAL-PGFlex Linoleum 7th Season on Saturday, March 22, at the Paco Arena in Manila.

The OC Sealions went to hot-shooting Monsour Proel in the crunch to pull off a thrilling 85-80 win over the hard-fighting WCC- Aeronautical and Technological College Skyhawks and top the elims with a 10-3 mark.

While the Sealions needed a late but gallant push to escape past the Skyhawks , the PCU-D Dolphins hardly encountered trouble in downing the winless Philippine Women’s University, 79-49, to finish second at 9-4.

Proel erupted for 23 points spiked by five triples – the last one shattered a 76-all count with a little over two minutes. He also had four assists and four rebounds.

Three other Olivarez College players posted in double figures, with Rodel Renon adding 16 points while Jhon Patrick Panelo and Hakim Njiasse combining for 25 points.

For claiming the No. 1 seed, the Sealions will face the No. 4 Diliman College Blue Dragons, while the second-seeded Dolphins take on the third-ranked Immaculada Concepcion College Bluehawks in the semis on Thursday, March 27.

ICC and Diliman wound up tied for third with defending champion Centro Escolar University, Manila Central University and University of Batangas – all with similar 8-5 marks – but took third and fourth places due to superior quotients.