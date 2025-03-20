Gin Kings not ruling out Brownlee for rest of PBA finals

Barangay Ginebra's Justin Brownlee (32) grimaces in pain after sustaining a supposed thumb injury during Game 3 of their PBA Commissioner's Cup Finals matchup with the TNT Tropang Giga.

MANILA, Philippines — Already down 2-1 in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup Finals against TNT, Barangay Ginebra endured a critical blow as import Justin Brownlee went down with a suspected thumb injury in Wednesday’s Game 3 at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig.

With less than seven minutes remaining in the third period, TNT’s Calvin Oftana drove to the basket and lost the ball. He and Brownlee tried to grab the loose ball, with the latter driving to the floor. This was where Brownlee injured his thumb, as pain was written all over his face.

The three-time Best Import of the Conference exited the game and never returned, being eventually brought to the hospital.

Ginebra assistant coach Richard del Rosario said that the team is still hoping for the best.

“If it (Brownlee’s thumb) is dislocated, then hopefully we can, ano lang natin, sana walang bali. But again, it’s hard to speculate now kasi wala pa talagang… kakapunta pa lang sa kaniya doon sa hospital,” he told reporters after the game.

Brownlee exited the game with 19 points, six assists and four rebounds in 28 minutes.

Ginebra had their chances to steal the victory, leading by two, 82-80, with 2:07 remaining in the game.

But a game-tying layup by Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, a go-ahead 3-pointer by Rey Nambatac off multiple offensive rebounds, and a crucial turnover by RJ Abarrientos dashed the Gin Kings’ hopes of completing a spirited upset.

“Well, definitely it’s a big concern. Si Justin, he provides a lot of stuff for us, not only on offense but on defense. A part of our system revolves around Justin,” del Rosario added.

“But again, we had a taste of playing without him here in the second half.. It’s going to be tougher because Talk N Text will also adjust. But we don’t know if Justin’s going to play.”

Although admitting concerns on their camp, Del Rosario claimed the injury remains a development that they will monitor.

“We’re still hoping that he can play. Warrior naman ‘to si Justin, basta kaya niya, kaunting sakit lang yan, maglalaro yan. We’re just waiting and hopefully, we get good news.”

Regardless of Brownlee’s availability for the rest of the series, TNT head coach Chot Reyes reminded his troops to be wary of Ginebra’s all-Filipino lineup.

“Nakita niyo naman today how strong that team is. Without Justin, somebody else is going to step up,” said Reyes, who expects the series to get even tougher.

Game 4 is on Friday, 7:30 p.m., at the Ynares Center in Antipolo. — Ravi Tan, intern