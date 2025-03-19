Tropang Giga nip Gin Kings for 2-1 lead as Brownlee goes down with injury

TNT Tropang Giga's Rey Nambatac drives past the defense of the Barangay Ginebra in Game 3 of the PBA Commissioner's Cup Finals Wednesday at the Philsports Arena.

MANILA, Philippines -- The TNT Tropang Giga took the upper hand in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup Finals after squeaking past Barangay Ginebra, 87-85, in Game 3 of their best-of-seven series Wednesday at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City.

It is a double whammy for Ginebra, who also lost import Justin Brownlee in the third quarter of the game due to a right thumb injury.

Brownlee did not return, as he had to leave the arena in the fourth quarter.

Rey Nambatac powered TNT with a playoff career-high 24 points, seven assists and five rebounds in his first finals start. Rondae Hollis-Jefferson added 20 markers, 11 boards and eight dimes.

Despite missing Brownlee at the 6:42 mark of the third quarter, Ginebra led by three, 77-74, with 7:24 remaining in the game after a jumper by Mav Ahanmisi.

Poy Erram then connected on a triple to tie things up, as the game went down the wire.

A split from the line by Scottie Thompson gave the Gin Kings an 82-80 lead with 2:07 left, before Rondae Hollis-Jefferson tied things up with a layup at the 1:50 mark of the period.

After missed jumpers by Thompson and Stephen Holt, TNT had the chance to take the lead.

Calvin Oftana, RR Pogoy and Nambatac missed jumpers, but the Tropang Giga were able to grab offensive boards.

And with 30.1 rebounds remaining in the game, the ball went to the hands of Nambatac, who connected on a left corner triple, 85-82.

On the other end, Ginebra went to RJ Abarrientos. He danced with Kelly Williams, but as he was locked down, he had to pass the ball away. It was stolen by Hollis-Jefferson, and Glenn Khobuntin finished the transition play to give the TNT an insurmountable 87-82 advantage with 14.4 seconds to go.

A late triple by Thompson cut the lead to two, 85-87, but the Tropang Giga were able to melt the clock as the buzzer sounded.

Oftana chipped in 16 points for TNT, to go with five rebounds and four assists. Khobuntin added 10.

Brownlee had 19 markers, six dimes and four boards for Ginebra in 28 minutes of play. Thompson added 15 points, eight rebounds, five assists, two steals and a block, while Troy Rosario and Abarrientos had 13 points each. Jamie Malonzo produced 11 markers

Game 4 of the finals is on Friday, 7:30 p.m., at the Ynares Center in Antipolo.