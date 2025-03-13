^

Sports

Lady Blazers bounce back, survive Red Spikers

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
March 13, 2025 | 4:03pm
College of St. Benilde Lady Blazers
(NCAA Philippines)

Games Friday

(AU Gym)

9 a.m. - Letran vs LPU (M)

11 a.m. - Letran vs LPU (W)

1 p.m. - SSC-R vs JRU (W)

3 p.m. - SSCV-R vs JRU (M)

 

MANILA, Philippines — College of St. Benilde showed nerves of steel in the fifth and deciding set as it repulsed an upset-conscious San Beda, 25-27, 25-19, 25-20, 26-28, 15-12, Thursday to get back on their feet in NCAA Season 100 women’s volleyball at the Arellano University Gym.

The four-peat feat-seeking champions were still reeling from absorbing their first defeat in five years via a painful 25-22, 25-23, 26-24 defeat to the Letran Lady Knights last week, and the Red Spikers were quick to pounce on it.

The Lady Blazers, however, displayed incredible grit when it mattered, including the last set when they put on the finishing touches and sealed their fourth win in five outings.

It was a soothing balm for CSB after its defeat to Letran that sent its magical 43-game streak to a crashing halt.

Zam Nolasco paced her team with 22 points while Wielyn Estoque came off the bench to chip in 18 hits.

Also stepping up were Clydel Mae Catarig and former league Most Valuable Player and team captain Mycah Go, who contributed 16 and 13 points, respectively.

San Beda sputtered to 0-5.

In men’s action, CSB edged San Beda, 25-20, 14-25, 26-28, 25-22, 19-17, to remain unscathed in five matches.

The Lions slipped to 3-2.

NCAA

VOLLEYBALL
