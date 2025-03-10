Oftana steps up for finals-bound Tropang Giga, cops weekly PBA player citation

Calvin Oftana Oftana beat Barangay Ginebra’s RJ Abarrientos and Jamie Malonzo, and TNT teammate Rey Nambatac for the last Player of the Week citation for the mid-season conference.

MANILA, Philippines — Jayson Castro’s unfortunate season-ending knee injury moved his TNT teammates to double the effort and contribute more than their usual share to fill in the void.

And one of the players who fully embraced this challenge is Calvin Oftana, who broke out of a mini slump to play a key role as the Tropang Giga finished off tough Rain or Shine in five games in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup semifinal series with back-to-back wins.

After a meager 10-point average on a 7-of-21 shooting (33%) in Games 2 and 3, Oftana summoned back his old deadly touch and sizzled with a team-high 26-on a 12-of-21 shooting as TNT took Game 4, 93-85, for a 3-1 lead.

The Gilas Pilipinas mainstay followed this up with a 12-point, 12-rebound double-double to lead the local support for Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (42-11) as the Tropang Giga sealed the clincher in Game 5, 97-92, to set another title duel with old rival Barangay Ginebra.

For such strong outings at the pivotal stage, Oftana was named the PBA Press Corps-Pilipinas Live Player of the Week for the period March 5-7.

“Malaking bagay kapag nakapag-contribute ako sa team para manalo kami, lalo na ngayong wala si Kuya Jayson,” said the 28-year-old, stressing that every healthy body in the TNT fold is carrying the same mindset as they try to make it a “twin-kill” in Season 49 sans Castro after their triumph in the season-opening Governors’ Cup.

“It's not just about me naman, eh, iyung mga effort ng kasama ko (are as crucial). Yung intangibles, like si Kim (Aurin), more sa depensa, si Kuya Kelly (Williams), yung leadership niya sa loob, ang presensya niya sa pagbantay kay (ROS import) Deon (Thompson), yung mga ganyang bagay,” he added.

Oftana beat Barangay Ginebra’s RJ Abarrientos and Jamie Malonzo, who were instrumental in the Gin Kings’ finals-clinching 126-99 romp over NorthPort, and TNT teammate Rey Nambatac for the last Player of the Week citation for the mid-season conference given by the men and women covering the PBA beat from different broadsheets, tabloids and online platforms.