^

Sports

Oftana steps up for finals-bound Tropang Giga, cops weekly PBA player citation

Philstar.com
March 10, 2025 | 8:07am
Oftana steps up for finals-bound Tropang Giga, cops weekly PBA player citation
Calvin Oftana Oftana beat Barangay Ginebra’s RJ Abarrientos and Jamie Malonzo, and TNT teammate Rey Nambatac for the last Player of the Week citation for the mid-season conference.
PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines — Jayson Castro’s unfortunate season-ending knee injury moved his TNT teammates to double the effort and contribute more than their usual share to fill in the void.

And one of the players who fully embraced this challenge is Calvin Oftana, who broke out of a mini slump to play a key role as the Tropang Giga finished off tough Rain or Shine in five games in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup semifinal series with back-to-back wins.

After a meager 10-point average on a 7-of-21 shooting (33%) in Games 2 and 3, Oftana summoned back his old deadly touch and sizzled with a team-high 26-on a 12-of-21 shooting as TNT took Game 4, 93-85, for a 3-1 lead.

The Gilas Pilipinas mainstay followed this up with a 12-point, 12-rebound double-double to lead the local support for Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (42-11) as the Tropang Giga sealed the clincher in Game 5, 97-92, to set another title duel with old rival Barangay Ginebra.

For such strong outings at the pivotal stage, Oftana was named the PBA Press Corps-Pilipinas Live Player of the Week for the period March 5-7.

“Malaking bagay kapag nakapag-contribute ako sa team para manalo kami, lalo na ngayong wala si Kuya Jayson,” said the 28-year-old, stressing that every healthy body in the TNT fold is carrying the same mindset as they try to make it a “twin-kill” in Season 49 sans Castro after their triumph in the season-opening Governors’ Cup.

“It's not just about me naman, eh, iyung mga effort ng kasama ko (are as crucial). Yung intangibles, like si Kim (Aurin), more sa depensa, si Kuya Kelly (Williams), yung leadership niya sa loob, ang presensya niya sa pagbantay kay (ROS import) Deon (Thompson), yung mga ganyang bagay,” he added.

Oftana beat Barangay Ginebra’s RJ Abarrientos and Jamie Malonzo, who were instrumental in the Gin Kings’ finals-clinching 126-99 romp over NorthPort, and TNT teammate Rey Nambatac for the last Player of the Week citation for the mid-season conference given by the men and women covering the PBA beat from different broadsheets, tabloids and online platforms.

CALVIN OFTANA

PBA

PBA PLAYER OF THE WEEK

TNT

TROPANG GIGA
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Quintanilla fights back with 69, ties for 38th; Wong triumphs

Quintanilla fights back with 69, ties for 38th; Wong triumphs

By Jan Veran | 15 hours ago
Grace Quintanilla saved her best for last, unleashing a strong closing round of three-under 68 to salvage a share of38th place...
Sports
fbtw
ICTSI Eagle Ridge: Experience vs youth

ICTSI Eagle Ridge: Experience vs youth

9 hours ago
The stage is set for a classic generational clash as the second leg of the ICTSI Philippine Golf Tour kicks off today at the...
Sports
fbtw
Pagdanganan falters as Takeda rules Blue Bay LPGA in style

Pagdanganan falters as Takeda rules Blue Bay LPGA in style

By Jan Veran | 15 hours ago
Bianca Pagdanganan wrapped up her campaign in the Blue Bay LPGA with a faltering finish, limping with a five-over 77 to end...
Sports
fbtw
Pagdanganan's late surge nets weekend spot at Blue Bay LPGA

Pagdanganan's late surge nets weekend spot at Blue Bay LPGA

By Jan Veran | 2 days ago
Facing elimination, Bianca Pagdanganan staged a late comeback, birdying three of her final five holes to salvage a two-over-par...
Sports
fbtw
Tropa to fight with what they have

Tropa to fight with what they have

By Olmin Leyba | 9 hours ago
Without influential leader Jayson Castro, a bigger responsibility falls on the shoulders of Rey Nambatac as TNT battles powered-up...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest

SM Active Hub aims to revolutionize fitness activity

By Joey Villar | 9 hours ago
Five years ago during the pandemic, SM Supermalls president Steven Tan envisioned a hub in all its shopping centers in the country to promote an active, healthy lifestyle.
Sports
fbtw

PBA newcomer

By Bill Velasco | 9 hours ago
To be known as the best domestic shipping companyin Southern Luzon and Visayas Region that provides the highest value-for-money service to its customers while meeting profitability target. – Starhorse Shipping...
Sports
fbtw
On-fire Lady Bulldogs rip Maroons for fifth straight win

On-fire Lady Bulldogs rip Maroons for fifth straight win

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 16 hours ago
The National University Lady Bulldogs remain on fire.
Sports
fbtw
Blue Eagles reassert mastery over Golden Spikers; Bulldogs win

Blue Eagles reassert mastery over Golden Spikers; Bulldogs win

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 19 hours ago
Ateneo continues to have the University of Santo Tomas Golden Spikers’ number. 
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with