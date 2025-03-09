Golden Tigresses clip Blue Eagles to extend win streak

UST's Angge Poyos (17) soars one in over the defense of the Ateneo Blue Eagles during their UAAP Season 87 women's volleyball tournament clash Sunday at the MOA Arena.

MANILA, Philippines -- University of Santo Tomas continued their hot streak, winning their fifth consecutive match in the UAAP Season 87 women’s volleyball tournament after clawing the Ateneo Blue Eagles, 25-20, 25-23, 25-21, Sunday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

After dropping their opening game, the Golden Tigresses have strung together five straight wins ahead of their final matchup of the first round.

Angge Poyos powered UST with19 points on 16 attacks, two blocks and service aces. Regina Jurado added 14 markers, while Pia Abbu had 13. The former also recorded 12 attacks and two blocks, while the latter tallied eight attacks and five blocks.

After pulling away mid-way the first set to grab the 1-0 lead, UST had to dig deep in the second set.

Ateneo led by one, 16-15, after an Alex Montoro tip.

But Poyos, Bianca Plaza and Abbu teamed up to give the Tigresses the lead anew, 20-18.

A Poyos hit off-the-block pushed the Espana-based squad’s lead to four, 23-19, giving them separation and eventually a 24-20 advantage.

But Ateneo cut the lead to one, 23-24, before Mabeth Hilongo’s off-the-block attack icing the second set and the 2-0 edge.

Come the third set, UST broke an 18-all deadlock as Plaza, Poyos, Jurado and Abbu teamed up.

With Ateneo trailing by just one, 19-20, after a Lyanne de Guzman point, Poyos and Jurado unleashed three straight points to keep the Blue Eagles at bay, 23-19.

An Abbu off-the-block attack gave them the match point, 24-20, but de Guzman kept Ateneo alive.

A block by Jurado on Montoro iced the match.

Marga Altea added four points for UST, with Cassie Carballo tossing up 13 excellent sets.

AC Miner paced Ateneo with 13 points.

The Blue Eagles, though, had a double whammy after Sobe Buena was stretchered out the court in the first set after seemingly buckling her right knee.

Zel Tsunashima and JLo delos Santos are already out due to injuries.

UST will be facing defending champions National University for their last game of the first round next Sunday, while Ateneo will face rivals La Salle Green Archers on Wednesday.