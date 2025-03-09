^

Sports

Golden Tigresses clip Blue Eagles to extend win streak

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
March 9, 2025 | 6:18pm
Golden Tigresses clip Blue Eagles to extend win streak
UST's Angge Poyos (17) soars one in over the defense of the Ateneo Blue Eagles during their UAAP Season 87 women's volleyball tournament clash Sunday at the MOA Arena.
(UAAP Media Bureau)

MANILA, Philippines -- University of Santo Tomas continued their hot streak, winning their fifth consecutive match in the UAAP Season 87 women’s volleyball tournament after clawing the Ateneo Blue Eagles, 25-20, 25-23, 25-21, Sunday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

After dropping their opening game, the Golden Tigresses have strung together five straight wins ahead of their final matchup of the first round.

Angge Poyos powered UST with19 points on 16 attacks, two blocks and service aces. Regina Jurado added 14 markers, while Pia Abbu had 13. The former also recorded 12 attacks and two blocks, while the latter tallied eight attacks and five blocks.

After pulling away mid-way the first set to grab the 1-0 lead, UST had to dig deep in the second set.

Ateneo led by one, 16-15, after an Alex Montoro tip.

But Poyos, Bianca Plaza and Abbu teamed up to give the Tigresses the lead anew, 20-18.

A Poyos hit off-the-block pushed the Espana-based squad’s lead to four, 23-19, giving them separation and eventually a 24-20 advantage.

But Ateneo cut the lead to one, 23-24, before Mabeth Hilongo’s off-the-block attack icing the second set and the 2-0 edge.

Come the third set, UST broke an 18-all deadlock as Plaza, Poyos, Jurado and Abbu teamed up.

With Ateneo trailing by just one, 19-20, after a Lyanne de Guzman point, Poyos and Jurado unleashed three straight points to keep the Blue Eagles at bay, 23-19.

An Abbu off-the-block attack gave them the match point, 24-20, but de Guzman kept Ateneo alive.

A block by Jurado on Montoro iced the match.

Marga Altea added four points for UST, with Cassie Carballo tossing up 13 excellent sets.

AC Miner paced Ateneo with 13 points.

The Blue Eagles, though, had a double whammy after Sobe Buena was stretchered out the court in the first set after seemingly buckling her right knee.

Zel Tsunashima and JLo delos Santos are already out due to injuries.

UST will be facing defending champions National University for their last game of the first round next Sunday, while Ateneo will face rivals La Salle Green Archers on Wednesday.

ATENEO BLUE EAGLES

UAAP

UST TIGRESSES

VOLLEYBALL
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Pagdanganan's late surge nets weekend spot at Blue Bay LPGA

Pagdanganan's late surge nets weekend spot at Blue Bay LPGA

By Jan Veran | 1 day ago
Facing elimination, Bianca Pagdanganan staged a late comeback, birdying three of her final five holes to salvage a two-over-par...
Sports
fbtw
Tolentino, Batang Pier keep head high

Tolentino, Batang Pier keep head high

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 8 hours ago
Despite exiting the PBA Commissioner’s Cup semifinals, NorthPort Batang Pier’s Arvin Tolentino voiced pride with...
Sports
fbtw
Hollis-Jefferson, TNT ready for finals after 'good preparation' from Rain or Shine series

Hollis-Jefferson, TNT ready for finals after 'good preparation' from Rain or Shine series

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Following a tough five-game PBA Commissioner’s Cup semifinal series with Rain or Shine, TNT import Rondae Hollis-Jefferson...
Sports
fbtw
Abra repel Binan in MPBL season opener

Abra repel Binan in MPBL season opener

8 hours ago
Abra Solid North weathered Binan Tatak Gel's final rally to prevail, 69-60, on Saturday in the opener of the Manny Pacquiao...
Sports
fbtw
Pinay golfers way off in Asia-Pacific Championship; Wong grabs lead

Pinay golfers way off in Asia-Pacific Championship; Wong grabs lead

By Jan Veran | 1 day ago
There was little to no movement for the two remaining Filipina hopefuls in the Women’s Amateur Asia-Pacific (WAAP) Championship,...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
ICTSI Eagle Ridge tourney pits experience vs youth

ICTSI Eagle Ridge tourney pits experience vs youth

8 hours ago
The stage is set for a classic generational clash as the second leg of the ICTSI Philippine Golf Tour kicks off Monday, March...
Sports
fbtw
Alcaraz, Keys breeze into Indian Wells third round

Alcaraz, Keys breeze into Indian Wells third round

11 hours ago
Two-time defending champion Carlos Alcaraz raced into the third round at Indian Wells on Saturday (Sunday, Manila time), launching...
Sports
fbtw
Zverev falls, Swiatek rises at Indian Wells

Zverev falls, Swiatek rises at Indian Wells

19 hours ago
Tallon Griekspoor stunned top-seeded Alexander Zverev 4-6, 7-6 (7/5), 7-6 (7/4) in the second round at Indian Wells on Friday,...
Sports
fbtw
All set for ICTSI Eagle Ridge

All set for ICTSI Eagle Ridge

19 hours ago
Carl Corpus made an immediate impact in his Philippine Golf Tour debut, securing an impressive runner-up finish at the ICTSI...
Sports
fbtw
TNT vs Ginebra battle of imports, coaches

TNT vs Ginebra battle of imports, coaches

By Olmin Leyba | 19 hours ago
Hat-trick for TNT’s Rondae Hollis-Jefferson or breakthrough for Barangay Ginebra’s Justin Brownlee?
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with