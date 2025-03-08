Lady Spikers repel Lady Warriors for second straight win

The La Salle Lady Spikers celebrate after a point during their matchup against UE Saturday afternoon at the MOA Arena.

MANILA, Philippines -- The La Salle Lady Spikers fended off the University of the East Lady Warriors in four sets, 25-12, 23-25, 25-14, 25-17, in their UAAP Season 87 women’s volleyball tournament Saturday afternoon at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

After dropping two of their first three games, La Salle notched back-to-back wins in the season in convincing fashion.

Angel Canino paced the Lady Spikers with 20 points on 14 attacks, three blocks and three service aces. Baby Jyne Soreno and Alleiah Malaluan added 12 apiece.

After grabbing the first set 25-12, UE stood tall in the second set and took a slim 21-20 lead after a Vanesa Bangayan off-the-block attack.

La Salle then scored back-to-back points to go up 22-21 after a Malaluan block.

With the second set tied at 23-all, back-to-back errors by La Salle – a floor touch and an attack error by Malaluan – gave UE the second set.

Come the third set, the Taft-based squad recovered quickly and found its bearings, going up 13-1, which they rode to the end of the set.

And in the fourth frame, La Salle would be too good to handle.

They led by three, 17-14, before Malaluan, Amie Provido and Lilay del Castillo leading the charge.

Back-to-back errors by UE sealed the deal for the Lady Spikers.

“Hindi naging maganda ‘yung result ng game although we won pero hindi yun yung gusto naming makita sa kanila. Yun nga second set nakuha ng UE, nandoon na kami lamang kami pero nagrelax sila eh, parang hindi nila nirespeto, hinintay na lang nila ang UE kung magkakamali o aayaw na,” Lady Spikers deputy coach Noel Orcullo said.

La Salle rose to 3-2 while UE slipped to 0-6.

Provido chipped in 11 points for the Lady Spikers, while Shevana Laput and Del Castillo contributed eight points each. Mikole Reyes had 23 excellent sets.

Bangayan finished with 17 points for UE while Kayce Balingit had nine.

La Salle will go to war against Ateneo on Wednesday at the same venue, while the Lady Warriors will battle the Blue Eagles on Saturday.