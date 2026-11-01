^

Sports

Eala plunges back into action vs Parks in Hong Kong Open

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
November 1, 2026 | 2:04pm
Eala plunges back into action vs Parks in Hong Kong Open
The Philippines' Alexandra Eala celebrates her victory against Australia's Talia Gibson during the WTA Pan Pacific Open tennis tournament at the Ariake Coliseum in Tokyo on October 28, 2026.
Yuichi Yamazaki / AFP

MANILA, Philippines — With only a short breather, Alex Eala takes her act to the Hong Kong Open against another familiar opponent in Alycia Parks of the United States in Round 1 at the Victoria Park Tennis Stadium.

It will be the third duel for them this year with Eala, World No. 19, standing as the heavy favorite this time around as the No. 2 seed just behind top seed WTA No. 16 Sorana Cirstea of Romania in the 250-level tour.

Court designation and game time Mondau (Manila time) are still to be determined.

Parks is World No. 65 but if their previous two duels would be the gauge, a toss-up is projected for a seat in the second round against either No. 405 Xinran Sun of China or No. 87 Tereza Valentova of Czechia.

The 21-year-old Filipina bowed to Parks in Round 1 of the Australian Open, 6-0, 3-6, 2-6, before exacting vengeance in the Round of 64 of the National Bank Open in Canada, 6-1, 4-6, 6-2.

Eala will be marching into Hong Kong fresh from a quarterfinal finish in the WTA500 Toray Pan Pacific in Tokyo, where she was the No. 8 seed.

That ended Eala’s string of early exits albeit she could have gone all the way to the Final Four if not for multiple stumbles in a tough 6-2, 6-7, 4-6 meltdown against the world No. 13 and Tokyo No. 3 seed Diana Shnaider of Russia.

It’s the second straight loss for Eala against Shnaider in as many weeks after a 5-7, 4-6, loss in the WTA500 Ningbo Open in China.

Before that, Eala in spite of being seeded and higher-ranked by at least 50 places exited early in the WTA500 Singapore Open and WTA1000 Wuhan Open not counting her bronze medal finish as the No. 1 seed in the 20th Asian Games although not part of the WTA Tour.

ALEX EALA

ALEXANDRA EALA

HONG KONG OPEN TENNIS

TENNIS
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
NLEX into last four

NLEX into last four

By Olmin Leyba | 15 hours ago
Making it a nightmarish Halloween gig for Phoenix, NLEX took the fastest route into the PBA Season 50 Governors’ Cup...
Sports
fbtw
Martin upsets Picasso to wrest WBC silver featherweight belt

Martin upsets Picasso to wrest WBC silver featherweight belt

By Dino Maragay | 12 hours ago
Rising Filipino boxing star Carl Jammes Martin scored the biggest win of his promising career after stunning former world...
Sports
fbtw
Falcons Academy books MCT SEA berth with breakthrough MDL PH title

Falcons Academy books MCT SEA berth with breakthrough MDL PH title

By Michelle Lojo | 3 hours ago
Team Falcons finally has a championship to show for its patience as its academy team captured the Mobile Legends Development...
Sports
fbtw
Bulldogs boost twice-to-beat bid

Bulldogs boost twice-to-beat bid

By John Bryan Ulanday | 15 hours ago
National U firmed up grip of the second spot and shored up its twice-to-beat drive with a repeat win over Santo Tomas, 75-71,...
Sports
fbtw
Philippine Open boasts added firepower from foreign bets

Philippine Open boasts added firepower from foreign bets

3 hours ago
The foreign contingent seeing action in the 108th Philippine Open will not lack the firepower, with former Asian Tour Order...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Laopakdee rides rare 4-shot swing to retain Asia-Pacific crown; Dumdumaya squanders Top 6 bid

Laopakdee rides rare 4-shot swing to retain Asia-Pacific crown; Dumdumaya squanders Top 6 bid

2 hours ago
 Jaden Dumdumaya's familiar late-round woes resurfaced at the worst possible time, while Fifa Laopakdee produced...
Sports
fbtw
Bisera's ace seals thriller; Que rules PGT OOM anew

Bisera's ace seals thriller; Que rules PGT OOM anew

3 hours ago
A clutch ace at the most crucial moment saved Yvon Bisera's season and delivered one of the narrowest victories in Ladies...
Sports
fbtw
Maxey scores 38 to lead Sixers 'fighters' to another comeback win

Maxey scores 38 to lead Sixers 'fighters' to another comeback win

3 hours ago
Tyrese Maxey scored 38 points to spark the Philadelphia 76ers in a fightback 109-104 NBA victory at Charlotte on Saturday ...
Sports
fbtw
Golden State Valkyries defeat Atlanta Dream to win first WNBA crown

Golden State Valkyries defeat Atlanta Dream to win first WNBA crown

4 hours ago
Gabby Williams scored 30 points as the Golden State Valkyries beat the Atlanta Dream 68-63 to capture their first WNBA c...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with