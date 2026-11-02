Top guns, rising stars clash in Olivarez Open

Olivarez faces David Abordo, while Aguilar squares off with Calvin Chung as the top two seeds look to establish early momentum in the week-long P415,000 tournament featuring the country’s leading campaigners and a promising crop of emerging talents.

MANILA, Philippines — Eric Olivarez and John Benedict Aguilar launch their respective bids for the crown today, but a deep and competitive field promises to make the opening rounds of the Mayor Edwin Olivarez National Open Tennis Championships anything but routine at the Olivarez Sports Center and Parañaque indoor clay courts in Sucat.

Olivarez faces David Abordo, while Aguilar squares off with Calvin Chung as the top two seeds look to establish early momentum in the week-long P415,000 tournament featuring the country’s leading campaigners and a promising crop of emerging talents.

But while the seeded players carry the weight of expectations, they can hardly afford to take their opening assignments lightly. The depth of the 32-player singles draw, coupled with the presence of seasoned campaigners and hungry newcomers, sets the stage for possible reversals and early-round surprises that could dramatically reshape the title chase.

Veterans Nilo Ledama, Vicente Anasta and Noel Damian are among those expected to provide stiff opposition, along with Eric Tangub, Loucas Fernandez and Elvin Geluz.