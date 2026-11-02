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Nxled eyes share of lead

The Philippine Star
November 3, 2026 | 12:00am
Nxled eyes share of lead
After a much-needed weekend break, the teams return to action facing a crucial stretch of the single-round robin eliminations, where every match carries added weight as the race for the semifinal spots intensifies.
PVL images

MANILA, Philippines — Nxled guns for its fourth straight victory and a share of the lead with idle Creamline as the PVL All Filipino Conference Siklab Series resumes today at the Smart Araneta Coliseum, with the Chameleons bracing for a major test against a resurgent Choco Mucho side.

After a much-needed weekend break, the teams return to action facing a crucial stretch of the single-round robin eliminations, where every match carries added weight as the race for the semifinal spots intensifies.

Nxled has emerged as one of the early pacesetters, sweeping its first three assignments in varying fashion. It opened with a shutout victory over PLDT, survived a five-set thriller against Farm Fresh, then subdued Galeries Tower in four sets to preserve its unbeaten record.

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