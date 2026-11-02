^

Sports

Family bonding thru fitness in Sun Life event

The Philippine Star
November 3, 2026 | 12:00am
Family bonding thru fitness in Sun Life event
Biking stock photo
via iStock

MANILA, Philippines — Sun Life is bonding families, fitness enthusiasts and sports communities together through its Bike and Run on Nov. 8 at the Ayala Vermosa Sports Hub in Imus, Cavite, promoting an active lifestyle through activities that people of all ages and fitness levels can enjoy.

Building on the success of its signature cycling events, Sun Life is taking its wellness advocacy a step further. The trusted financial institution is officially expanding its sports platform to include running, creating fresh, inclusive avenues for Filipinos to embrace active lifestyles and strengthen family bonds.

The newly minted Sun Life Bike and Run is designed to break down barriers to fitness, offering something for everyone – from seasoned endurance athletes to families taking their first steps toward wellness together.

SUN LIFE
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Eala talks 'intimidating' Nadal, fan frenzy in breakthrough year

Eala talks 'intimidating' Nadal, fan frenzy in breakthrough year

7 hours ago
Philippine tennis trailblazer Alex Eala remembers the moment it struck her just how wildly popular she had become, telling...
Sports
fbtw
Eala plunges back into action vs Parks in Hong Kong Open

Eala plunges back into action vs Parks in Hong Kong Open

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
With only a short breather, Alex Eala takes her act to the Hong Kong Open against another familiar opponent in Alycia Parks...
Sports
fbtw
Eala battles Parks in Hong Kong Open

Eala battles Parks in Hong Kong Open

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
With only a short breather, Alex Eala takes her act to the Hong Kong Open against another familiar opponent in Alycia Parks...
Sports
fbtw
NLEX&rsquo;s Bolick gains back-to-back PBA Player of the Week citations

NLEX’s Bolick gains back-to-back PBA Player of the Week citations

7 hours ago
Robert Bolick has won the PBA Press Corps Player of the Week for the second straight time following another notable performance...
Sports
fbtw
Eala yields to Shnaider a second time around

Eala yields to Shnaider a second time around

By John Bryan Ulanday | 3 days ago
Alex Eala fell prey to Diana Shnaider of Russia for the second time around, surrendering a tough 6-2, 6-7 (5), 4-6 meltdown...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Nxled eyes share of lead

Nxled eyes share of lead

1 hour ago
Nxled guns for its fourth straight victory and a share of the lead with idle Creamline as the PVL All Filipino Conference...
Sports
fbtw
Taller rivals sink Ajido

Taller rivals sink Ajido

1 hour ago
Jamesray Mishael Ajido had the skills but not the body length and finished fifth in the men’s 100 meters butterfly of...
Sports
fbtw
Top guns, rising stars clash in Olivarez Open

Top guns, rising stars clash in Olivarez Open

1 hour ago
Eric Olivarez and John Benedict Aguilar launch their respective bids for the crown today, but a deep and competitive field...
Sports
fbtw
Reminiscent of Pacquiao

Reminiscent of Pacquiao

By Joaquin M. Henson | 1 hour ago
There were glimpses of Manny Pacquiao in the way Carl Jammes Martin fought Mexico’s David Picasso to win a split 10-round...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with