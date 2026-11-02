Family bonding thru fitness in Sun Life event

MANILA, Philippines — Sun Life is bonding families, fitness enthusiasts and sports communities together through its Bike and Run on Nov. 8 at the Ayala Vermosa Sports Hub in Imus, Cavite, promoting an active lifestyle through activities that people of all ages and fitness levels can enjoy.

Building on the success of its signature cycling events, Sun Life is taking its wellness advocacy a step further. The trusted financial institution is officially expanding its sports platform to include running, creating fresh, inclusive avenues for Filipinos to embrace active lifestyles and strengthen family bonds.

The newly minted Sun Life Bike and Run is designed to break down barriers to fitness, offering something for everyone – from seasoned endurance athletes to families taking their first steps toward wellness together.