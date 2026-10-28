Eala battles Parks in Hong Kong Open

It will be the third duel for them this year with Eala, world No. 19, as the favorite this time around as the No. 2 seed just behind top seed WTA No. 16 Sorana Cirstea of Romania in the 250-level tour.

MANILA, Philippines — With only a short breather, Alex Eala takes her act to the Hong Kong Open against another familiar opponent in Alycia Parks of the United States in Round 1.

It will be the third duel for them this year with Eala, world No. 19, as the favorite this time around as the No. 2 seed just behind top seed WTA No. 16 Sorana Cirstea of Romania in the 250-level tour.

Parks is world No. 65 but if their previous two duels would be the gauge, a toss-up is projected in their duel for a seat in the second round against either No. 405 Xinran Sun of China or No. 87 Tereza Valentova of Czechia.