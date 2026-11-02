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Sports

Cone expects all hands on deck

Joaquin Henson - The Philippine Star
November 3, 2026 | 12:00am
Cone expects all hands on deck
Tim Cone
PBA

MANILA, Philippines — Gilas head coach Tim Cone is optimistic that overseas players will be available, “barring injury,” for the fifth FIBA World Cup Asia qualifying window where the Philippines plays Syria on Nov. 27 and Iran on Nov. 29 in Seremban, Malaysia with hopes of a sweep to bolster its chances of qualifying for the 32-nation conclave in Doha on Aug. 27-Sept. 12.

At the moment, Gilas is teetering on the brink of elimination with a 4-4 record, ranking fifth in the six-team reconstituted Group E. Top three finishers in Group E and Group F, also with six teams, plus the best fourth placer in either bracket will advance to Doha. In Group E, Australia is on top of the heap at 8-0, followed by New Zealand (6-2), Iran (5-3) and Jordan (5-3). Syria (2-6) is in the cellar. The sixth and last qualifying window will be held at SM Seaside Arena, Cebu with the Philippines facing Jordan on Feb. 26 and Syria on March 1.

Including newly-naturalized Bennie Boatwright, Gilas’ overseas players are Kai Sotto, Dwight Ramos, AJ Edu, Quentin Millora-Brown, Mike Phillips, Carl Tamayo and Kevin Quiambao. Justin Brownlee remains a candidate although he hasn’t played since the Philippines’ 106-102 OT loss to New Zealand in Auckland last July. If Brownlee and Boatwright report for practice, Cone said he’ll decide then whom to bring to Seremban.

Sotto’s availability is a question mark. The 7-3 center has sat out Altiri Chiba’s last eight games in the Japanese B-Premier League due to “poor physical condition.” Altiri isn’t providing details on his situation but it may be a knee issue. Sotto is averaging 12 points, 12 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 27 minutes, shooting 67.7 percent from the field, in four outings this season.

Cone said the overseas players will be released to arrive in Manila on Nov. 20 with practice set the next day. “We’ll only have six or seven days of practice,” he said. “We’re expecting all hands on deck, barring injury. Hoping to get one tune-up game but not sure with limited prep.”

TIM CONE
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