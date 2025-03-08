Tamaraws sweep Falcons for sixth straight win

MANILA, Philippines -- Far Eastern University strung together six straight victories in the UAAP Season 87 men’s volleyball tournament after sweeping Adamson, 25-23, 25-20, 31-29, Saturday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Dryx Saavedra powered FEU with 18 points on 14 attacks and four blocks. Mikko Espartero added 14 markers on 11 attacks and three blocks.

After a convincing second set win, the Morayta-based squad stormed back in the third set.

They fell behind by seven, 8-15, but slowly clawed out of the hole, tying things up at 21-all.

But Adamson would eventually get to set point, 24-21 after three straight points capped by a 1-2 play by Jude Aguilar as the Soaring Falcons looked primed to force a fourth set.

But FEU charged back with four straight points to overtake their opponents, 25-24.

The two squads then traded points, with Adamson even taking 27-26 and 29-28 leads.

But the Tamaraws could not be denied, with Doula Ndongala grabbing the victory for FEU with a block.

“Malayo talaga ‘yung hinabol namin, yung team chemistry ang nakita kong nadevelop namin ngayon kaya nakahabol kami, ibig sabihin ‘yung team nagmamature na,” FEU assistant coach Rene Dulay said.

Jelord Talisayan and Lirick Mendoza also had eight points apiece for the winning team, which now a victory away from a first-round sweep. Ariel Cacao tossed up 15 excellent sets.

Jude Aguilar had 16 for Adamson, who dropped to 1-4 in the season. Tahiluddin added 11 points while Leo Coguimbal chimed in with seven points.

FEU will battle the La Salle Green Spikers next Saturday, while Adamson will return to action on Wednesday against defending champion National University, still at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Earlier in the day, La Salle also grabbed a three-set win over the winless University of the East Red Warriors, 26-24, 25-13, 25-23.

UE had the chance to grab the first set after going up 24-20, but Noel Kampton and MJ Fortuna teamed up before an attack error pushed La Salle ahead, 25-24.

Kampton, then, had a block point to grab the first set win.

This turned the tides completely to the sides of the Green Spikers as they breezed through to the final point.

Fortuna powered La Salle with 13 points, while Vince Maglinao had 11.

Rookie Roy Piojo paced the Red Warriors anew with 10 points while newcomer Raquim Aceron had nine points, 11 receptions and five digs.

La Salle will take on Ateneo on Wednesday, while UE will try to finally break through also against the Blue Eagles on Saturday.