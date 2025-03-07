^

Gin Kings dispose of Batang Pier to forge finals clash vs Tropang Giga

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
March 7, 2025 | 10:01pm
Gin Kings dispose of Batang Pier to forge finals clash vs Tropang Giga
Barangay Ginebra's RJ Abarrientos (4) shoots over the defense of the NorthPort Batang Pier in their PBA Commissioner's Cup semis matchup Friday at the Big Dome.
(PBA Images)

MANILA, Philippines -- The PBA Commissioner’s Cup Finals is set.

Barangay Ginebra punched the final ticket to the championship round after decimating the NorthPort Batang Pier, 126-99, in the closeout Game 5 of the semifinal series Friday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Ginebra dropped a 27-5 bomb in the third quarter to break the game wide open and never looked back en route to sealing a finals duel with TNT.

Six Gin Kings finished in double figures, three of whom finishing with at least 20 points.

Justin Brownlee spearheaded Ginebra with 21 points, 11 rebounds, three assists and three steals, while RJ Abarrientos and Jamie Malonzo each had 20 apiece. The former had 10 assists, while the latter had six boards and three dimes.

NorthPort was trailing by nine points, 53-62, at the half after a late 3-pointer by William Navarro to end the first two quarters.

But a massive 14-0 run to start the third quarter gave them a 23-point edge, 76-53.

Arvin Tolentino broke the dry spell for NorthPort, but Ginebra continued on, pouring another 13-5 run to grab a game-high 31-point spread, 89-58.

This was just too big a lead to come back from, as the nearest the Batang Pier got to was 17 points, 99-116, with 3:30 remaining after a deuce by Navarro.

While the Gin Kings were able to win big, they will monitor the status of big man Troy Rosario, who seemingly injured his right ankle early in the third quarter.

Japeth Aguilar produced 18 points for Ginebra, while Scottie Thompson and Rosario had 14 and 11, respectively.

Kadeem Jack powered NorthPort with 31 markers, six boards, three dimes, a steal and a swat. Allyn Bulanadi added 26 points, while Joshua Munzon and Paolo Taha had 12 and 10 markers in that order.

PBA Best Player of the Conference frontrunner Arvin Tolentino was limited to just nine points on 2-of-13 shooting, to go with 13 rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block.

All four wins of Ginebra in the semis were all in double figures.

This is the 32nd time Ginebra is headed to the PBA Finals, as well as head coach Tim Cone’s 40th Finals appearance.

Ginebra and TNT faced each other in the PBA Governors’ Cup finals, which the Tropang Giga won in six games.

Game 1 of the finals is set next Friday, March , at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Ex-San Beda Red Lion Payosing transfers to UP

Ex-San Beda Red Lion Payosing transfers to UP

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
NCAA champion and Finals Most Valuable Player James Payosing is headed to Diliman. 
Room for two more?

Room for two more?

By Joaquin M. Henson | 23 hours ago
Gilas coach Tim Cone has persistently resisted suggestions to expand the national pool but with Kai Sotto out for this FIBA...
Eala gains wild card at Miami Open

Eala gains wild card at Miami Open

By John Bryan Ulanday | 23 hours ago
Alex Eala will strut her stuff in the Miami Open once again.
Cavs hold off Heat, book NBA playoff

Cavs hold off Heat, book NBA playoff

23 hours ago
Donovan Mitchell scored 26 points as the Cleveland Cavaliers punched their ticket to the NBA playoffs on Wednesday with a...
Tour of Luzon ready for 'great revival'

Tour of Luzon ready for 'great revival'

8 hours ago
The stage is set for the fabled Tour of Luzon to again hit the road this summer.
Lady Tamaraws eye third straight win, collide with Lady Falcons

Lady Tamaraws eye third straight win, collide with Lady Falcons

By John Bryan Ulanday | 7 hours ago
Far Eastern wants no let-up in keeping a close distance from league-leaders when it takes on Adamson in the duel between Final...
The legend of Sabrina Ionescu

The legend of Sabrina Ionescu

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 7 hours ago
Ahead of her visit to basketball-crazed Manila, know more about one of the top ballers in the world.
Blazers, Archers stake unbeaten records vs separate foes in Pinoyliga Next Man cUP

Blazers, Archers stake unbeaten records vs separate foes in Pinoyliga Next Man cUP

8 hours ago
College of St. Benilde and De La Salle University face different opponents as action continues in Season 3 of the Next Man...
Eala loses to Swiss foe, exits W75 Trnava tourney

Eala loses to Swiss foe, exits W75 Trnava tourney

By John Bryan Ulanday | 8 hours ago
Alex Eala fell to Valentina Ryser of Switzerland, 6-4, 2-6, 2-6, to bow out of contention in the W75 Trnava Friday in Sl...
