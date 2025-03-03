^

Sports

All eyes on Pacific as T1 triumphs in Valorant Masters Bangkok

Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
March 3, 2025 | 2:30pm
All eyes on Pacific as T1 triumphs in Valorant Masters Bangkok
Surviving five maps, with the last going to overtime, the South Korean squad bested the top seed from the Americas league, G2.
Riot Games

BANGKOK, Thailand — South Korean team T1 emerged victorious in the first international Valorant tournament for 2025 — Valorant Masters Bangkok — at the UOB Live here over the weekend.

Surviving five maps, with the last going to overtime, the South Korean squad bested the top seed from the Americas league, G2, which was considered the tournament favorite.

The North American squad kicked off the series with a commanding 13-5 victory on Lotus. In Haven, both teams exchanged rounds until 8-8, only for the South Korean squad to explode and take four consecutive rounds to equalize the series.

In Abyss, T1 appeared poised to take the lead, but G2 mounted a five-consecutive-round win on the attacking side to put them at matchpoint.

With its backs against the wall, T1 seemed to spell the downfall of the Asia-Pacific team with its map pick of Split. But at the half, T1 managed to mount a comeback to take the lead. Though G2 managed to force an overtime, T1's hat-trick secured a thrilling 15-13 win, forging a decisive showdown on Pearl.

Despite T1's strong 8-4 lead at the half on Pearl, G2 mounted a remarkable comeback on defense to reach championship point. T1, however, rallied from a 10-12 deficit to force three overtimes.

In a nail-biting finish, Kim "stax" Gu-taek's play found Alexander "jawgemo" Mor that sealed the title for the South Koreans in one of the most memorable Valorant match-ups ever.

With a stellar performance, with stats of 94/96/30 and an ACS of 219, Kim "Meteor" Tae-oh took home Most Valuable Player honors.

With the first Valorant tournament done, all eyes are on Stage 1 of the regional leagues, with all-Filipino squad Team Secret as well as players Federico "Papi" Evangelista (formerly NAOS Esports), Kelly "kellyS" Sedillo (formerly Oasis Gaming) and substitute Mark "patrickWHO" Musni under Global Esports hoping to secure their qualification for the next Masters happening in Toronto Canada this June.

ESPORTS

GAMING

VALORANT
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Noypi&rsquo; Brownlee raring to give back to Philippines sports

Noypi’ Brownlee raring to give back to Philippines sports

15 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas naturalized player Justin Brownlee has long been a fixture for Barangay Ginebra in the PBA that he has embraced...
Sports
fbtw
French, Polish reign as Ironman championship

French, Polish reign as Ironman championship

15 hours ago
Frenchman Bastien Poupelain and Poland’s Agnieszka Najnigier-Pierzynowska emerged as the champions of the IRONMAN 70.3...
Sports
fbtw
Prado, Felipe top Elite Road Race

Prado, Felipe top Elite Road Race

15 hours ago
Jermyn Prado showed no signs that she’s turning 32 in less than a month as she ruled the Elite Road Race to sweep all...
Sports
fbtw
Lady Spikers rebound

Lady Spikers rebound

By John Bryan Ulanday | 15 hours ago
La Salle got back on track by drubbing host University of the Philippines, 25-22, 24-26, 25-18, 25-17, to dodge a worst start...
Sports
fbtw

Player safety

By Bill Velasco | 15 hours ago
The former medical director of the Philippine Sports Commission and current team doctor of Gilas Pilipinas, Dr. Randy Molo, spoke out with concern for the safety of athletes in organized tournaments.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
UST's Poyos, Colinares named UAAP volleyball week's best

UST's Poyos, Colinares named UAAP volleyball week's best

3 hours ago
University of Santo Tomas is trending in the right direction in both the UAAP men’s and women’s volleyball tournaments,...
Sports
fbtw
Van Ramoga, Calvo rally to rule Sunrise Sprint

Van Ramoga, Calvo rally to rule Sunrise Sprint

4 hours ago
James Van Ramoga and Sofia Adriana Calvo delivered electrifying performances in the Sunrise Sprint race, staging remarkable...
Sports
fbtw
Valorant debuts new agent in Masters Bangkok

Valorant debuts new agent in Masters Bangkok

By Michelle Lojo | 4 hours ago
As the Valorant Championship Tour's Masters: Bangkok concludes this weekend, Riot Games has launched an upcoming new age...
Sports
fbtw
Cavs rally to beat Blazers in OT for 10th straight win

Cavs rally to beat Blazers in OT for 10th straight win

4 hours ago
The Cleveland Cavaliers erased an 18-point deficit to beat the Portland Trail Blazers, 133-129, in an NBA overtime thriller,...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with