^

Sports

TNT's Castro out for up to one year due to knee injury

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
March 1, 2025 | 12:17pm
TNT's Castro out for up to one year due to knee injury
TNT's Jayson Castro (17) drives past the defense of Rain or Shine's Deon Thompson (9) during their PBA Commissioner's Cup semifinal clash Friday evening at the PhilSports Arena.
(PBA Images)

MANILA, Philippines -- TNT veteran guard Jayson Castro is expected to sit out for up to one year after sustaining a full thickness patellar tendon tear, Tropang Giga manager Jojo Lastimosa said.

Castro suffered a right knee injury in Game 2 of their best-of-seven semifinal series with the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters Friday evening.

With Rain or Shine scoring seven straight points and trailing by just four in the pyaoff period, 89-93, Castro drove to the basket and attempted a layup.

But as he went for the shot, his right knee seemingly buckled, and he ended up throwing a wild shot.

It missed, as expected, and Castro grimaced in pain, staying on the floor for a few minutes.

“The Blur” was later helped off the court, being stretchered out of the arena and brought to a hospital.

The Tropang Giga, though, held on and won, 93-91, to grab a 2-0 series lead.

On Saturday morning, Lastimosa said in a Viber message that according to their team doctor, the MRI looked like Castro suffered a full thickness patellar tendon tear.

He is expected to miss 10 to 12 months of action.

After the game on Friday, TNT head coach Chot Reyes said that Castro’s injury was “very concerning from my standpoint.”

“Noong tinignan ko yung replay, very concerning, not only for this series, but for Jayson’s well-being long term, his physical fitness, his health. The only thing we can do now is hope and pray,” said Reyes.

This is a big blow for the TNT team facing a dangerous Rain or Shine squad in the semis.

Before the injury, the 38-year-old Castro was averaging 18.5 points, 4.0 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 2.0 steals per game in 22 minutes of play through two semifinal games.

He was also shooting a blistering 64.7% from the field and 87.5% from the free throw line.

But now, TNT will be moving forward in the series without their star guard. Import Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, forward Calvin Oftana and sharpshooter RR Pogoy will continue to banner the Tropang Giga’s offense.

Game 3 of the series will be on Sunday, 5 p.m., at the Big Dome.

BASKETBALL

JAYSON CASTRO

PBA

TNT TROPANG GIGA
