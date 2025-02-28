^

Tropang Giga survive Painters for 2-0 lead

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
February 28, 2025 | 10:15pm
Tropang Giga survive Painters for 2-0 lead
TNT's Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (24) shoots over Rain or Shine's Caelan Tiongson (0) during their PBA Commissioner's Cup matchup Friday evening at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.
(PBA Images)

MANILA, Philippines -- TNT squeaked past Rain or Shine, 93-91, in Game 2 of their best-of-seven PBA Commissioner’s Cup semifinal series to go 2-0 Friday at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.

The Tropang Giga weathered the early exit of import Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, Jayson Castro's injury, and a six-minute scoring drought to grab the victory.

Hollis-Jefferson powered TNT with 28 points, 10 rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks before fouling out with 5:36 remaining in the game. Castro added 13 markers, before a bad fall forced him to be subbed out and stretchered out of the arena with 3:07 left.

After seeing their double-digit lead shrink to just six, 80-86, in the fourth quarter, a 7-0 run by TNT pushed their lead to 13 once again, 93-80, with 6:22 left.

But after Hollis-Jefferson fouled out with an offensive foul, Rain or Shine stormed back.

With the Painters trailing by just four, 89-93, Castro drove to the basket and attempted a layup. However, he seemingly twisted his knee and he had to be helped off the court.

A few minutes later, he was stretchered out of the arena, into an ambulance.

Rain or Shine then cut the deficit to two, 91-93, with 2:33 left.

The two teams then failed to score the rest of the way, as both squads locked down on defense.

After a crucial five-second violation by RR Pogoy, the Painters had a final chance to tie, or possibly take the lead. And with 3.6 seconds remaining, they went to Adrian Nocum, who attempted a drifting baseline jumper, which rimmed off as time expired.

Poy Erram added 11 points and seven rebounds off the bench for TNT. Pogoy and Kim Aurin chipped in 10 each.

Deon Thompson carried the load for Rain or Shine with 22 points, 14 rebounds, five assists, a steal and a block. Nocum provided ample support with 19 points in 30 minutes off the bench.

The game was tied at 24-all at the end of the first.
But TNT scored 14 straight capped by a layup by Kim Aurin to grab a 38-24 advantage. 

The Tropang Giga rode this lead to the very end, as they did not allow Rain or Shine to overtake them until the final buzzer.

TNT will try to grab a 3-0 lead on Sunday,  p.m., at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

