UE sweeps Umingan in PNVF U21 men's volleyball tourney

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
January 30, 2025 | 7:37pm
UE sweeps Umingan in PNVF U21 men's volleyball tourney
The UE Red Warriors celebrate a point in their win over Umingan in the PNVF Under-21 Championship national men's action Thursday at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium in Manila.
(Facebook / Volleyball Philippines)

MANILA, Philippines -- The University of the East Red Warriors secured back-to-back wins in the PNVF Under-21 Championship national men’s division after sweeping Umingan, 25-22, 25-15, 25-14, Thursday at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium in Manila.

The Red Warriors, made up of a combination of high school and collegiate players of coach Jerome Guhit, dominated their opponents with solid sets and blocks. Currently, they are on top of Group B.

Umingan, on the other hand, dropped to 1-1 with the loss.

UE secured their second victory in as many days, after grinding out a four-set victory against City of Naga-Cebu Volleyball Club on Wednesday, 25-12, 25-17, 23-25, 25-17.

The Naga-based squad remained winless through two games after suffering a tough five-setter loss against the 1-1 Notre Dame of Dadiangas University, 27-25, 20-25, 18-25, 25-18, 15-11 in the the tournament supported Akari, Philippine Sports Commission, Philippine Olympic Committee, Meralco, PLDT, Smart, AyalaLand, Nuvali, Mikasa, Senoh, Asics, Rebisco, Cignal, OneSports, OneSports+ and Pilipinas Live.

The preliminary round continues on Friday, with One Silay battling Lingayen Volleyball Club at nine in the morning, while Zamboanga City meets Volleyball Never Stop at 11:30 a.m. in Group A.

UE will try to remain unscathed through three games as they face Notre Dame at 2 p.m., while Umingan takes on City of Naga-Cebu Volleyball Club at 4:30 p.m.

