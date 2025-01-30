^

Obiena returns with silver finish in Germany pole vault tilt

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
January 30, 2025 | 11:04am
Obiena returns with silver finish in Germany pole vault tilt
Philippines' Ernest John Obiena prepares to compete in the men's pole vault qualification of the athletics event at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Stade de France in Saint-Denis, north of Paris, on August 3, 2024.
AFP / Andrej Isakovic

MANILA, Philippines -- EJ Obiena is back.

In his first competition since being forced to rest his back due to an injury last year, the Filipino Olympic pole vaulter took home the silver medal in the International Jump Meeting Cottbus in Germany.

Obiena, who in August last year said that he will be sitting out the rest of his 2024 season due to a fractured L5 vertebra, had an excellent return to action.

He was able to clear 5.40, 5.55 and 5.65 with ease.

After skipping 5.70 meters, Obiena could not surpass 5.75 meters in all three of his attempts.

American Sam Kendricks brought home the gold medal after being the only pole vaulter to surpass 5.75 meters in his third and final attempt.

Hometown bet Bo Kanda Lita Baehre came in third via countback.

Obiena bared last year that he had been suffering from the back injury, which also affected his preparations for the Paris Olympics, where he finished fourth.

EJ OBIENA

POLE VAULT
