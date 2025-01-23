^

Sports

Akari survives Nxled

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
January 23, 2025 | 7:27pm
Akari survives Nxled
Fifi Sharma in action for Akari.
PVL Media Bureau

Games Saturday

(PhilSports Arena)

4 p.m. - Farm Fresh vs Chery Tiggo

6:30 p.m. - ZUS vs Capital1

MANILA, Philippines — Akari overcame a serious challenge put up by sister team Nxled and escaped with a 21-25, 25-20, 26-24, 25-18 victory Thursday to spring back to life in the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig.

Ivy Lacsina and Faith Nisperos took turns and fired 17 and 15 points, respectively, in carrying the Chargers to their fourth win in as many defeats and back in the thick of things.

Also coming through was Eli Soyud, who chipped in 15.

It somehow took the sting out of the 25-22, 25-16, 25-15 setback the franchise suffered at the hands of rival PLDT Saturday.

Akari, which was already without veteran spiker Grethcel Solltones due to a hand strain, somehow got unnerved in the opening set when setter Michelle Cobb was stretchered out after hurting her neck.

The Chargers somehow found a way to fight through it and battled back from deficits in the second and third set that they took before dominating the fourth and last one.

The Chameleons had all the chances to pull off an upset but errors, a maze of it with 27, hastened their downfall.

They stumbled to their seventh straight defeat.

  Latest
Scorpions eye strong WMPBL debut

Scorpions eye strong WMPBL debut

1 day ago
Gilas Pilipinas Women sharpshooter Janine Pontejos aims to steer reigning WNCAA champion Centro Escolar University to a strong...
Sports
fbtw
Treat for Pinoys in Dubai

Treat for Pinoys in Dubai

By Joaquin M. Henson | 19 hours ago
The Philippines has participated in 10 editions of the Dubai International Basketball Championships since Smart Gilas, coached...
Sports
fbtw
Gin Kings rout Painters to secure quarters berth

Gin Kings rout Painters to secure quarters berth

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 21 hours ago
Barangay Ginebra punched a ticket to the PBA Commissioner’s Cup quarterfinals after blasting Rain or Shine Elasto Painters,...
Sports
fbtw
Dyip shock Tropang Giga, end Commissioner's Cup bid with first win

Finally, a win.

Dyip shock Tropang Giga, end Commissioner’s Cup bid with first win

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Finally, a win.
Sports
fbtw
MPBL cancels preseason tourney

MPBL cancels preseason tourney

1 day ago
The MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) has decided to scrap its preseason tournament this year for member teams...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Strong Group starts redemption bid vs UAE national team

Strong Group starts redemption bid vs UAE national team

By John Bryan Ulanday | 3 hours ago
Strong Group Athletics takes on the United Arab Emirates national team as its first test in Group A of the 34th Dubai...
Sports
fbtw
Esquivel pulls off Longboard Qualifying Series three-peat in La Union

Make it three in a row.

Esquivel pulls off Longboard Qualifying Series three-peat in La Union

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 3 hours ago
Make it three in a row.
Sports
fbtw
Sports-oriented party-list gains backing of PBA stars, Olympian

Sports-oriented party-list gains backing of PBA stars, Olympian

4 hours ago
Scottie Thompson, Jayson Castro and Filipino-Ivorian Olympian Maxine Esteban have found an ally in 1Pacman Party-list in their...
Sports
fbtw
FiberXers eye solid connection to twice-to-beat quarterfinals edge

FiberXers eye solid connection to twice-to-beat quarterfinals edge

By John Bryan Ulanday | 4 hours ago
Nothing is cast in stone owing to the logjam atop of the standings but Converge wants a strong finishing kick to bolster its...
Sports
fbtw
Bolts in peril after EASL loss to Ryukyu Golden Kings

Bolts in peril after EASL loss to Ryukyu Golden Kings

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 5 hours ago
The Meralco Bolts were pushed to the brink of elimination in the East Asia Super League (EASL) after losing the Ryukyu Golden...
Sports
fbtw
