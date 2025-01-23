Akari survives Nxled

Games Saturday

(PhilSports Arena)

4 p.m. - Farm Fresh vs Chery Tiggo

6:30 p.m. - ZUS vs Capital1

MANILA, Philippines — Akari overcame a serious challenge put up by sister team Nxled and escaped with a 21-25, 25-20, 26-24, 25-18 victory Thursday to spring back to life in the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig.

Ivy Lacsina and Faith Nisperos took turns and fired 17 and 15 points, respectively, in carrying the Chargers to their fourth win in as many defeats and back in the thick of things.

Also coming through was Eli Soyud, who chipped in 15.

It somehow took the sting out of the 25-22, 25-16, 25-15 setback the franchise suffered at the hands of rival PLDT Saturday.

Akari, which was already without veteran spiker Grethcel Solltones due to a hand strain, somehow got unnerved in the opening set when setter Michelle Cobb was stretchered out after hurting her neck.

The Chargers somehow found a way to fight through it and battled back from deficits in the second and third set that they took before dominating the fourth and last one.

The Chameleons had all the chances to pull off an upset but errors, a maze of it with 27, hastened their downfall.

They stumbled to their seventh straight defeat.