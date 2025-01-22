Amid increased chances for quarters bonus, Batang Pier not looking far ahead

NorthPort's Arvin Tolentino (10) shoots over the defense of the San Miguel Beermen during their clash Tuesday evening at the Ynares Center in Antipolo.

MANILA, Philippines -- With the top spot of the PBA Commissioner’s Cup within reach, the NorthPort Batang Pier are taking it one step at a time.

Arvin Tolentino and the Batang Pier are not looking too far ahead in the quarterfinals following a huge, statement win Tuesday against the San Miguel Beermen.

NorthPort escaped the defending champions, 105-104, after blowing a 24-point lead with a game-winning jumper by import Kadeem Jack.

After the game, Tolentino acknowledged that while the twice-to-beat advantage is within reach, the squad is focusing instead on finishing the eliminations strong.

“Mahirap kasi makita [ang top two seeds] kasi dikit-dikit e. Hindi naman kami masyadong nagfo-focus sa ganoon, we look at the next game lang,” Tolentino told reporters.

“Looking at the standings, isang panalo, isang talo mataas ang tinatalon sa standings. So, for now, we cannot focus on that yet kasi may isa pa kaming laro,” added the forward, who finished the game with 22 points, eight rebounds, four assists, two steals and a block.

NorthPort will be taking on Blackwater in their final elimination round game. The latter is eyeing to keep its slim quarterfinal hopes alive in a matchup on Saturday.

“After that, whoever ay makatapat, we will do our best to make it to the next step. I think we’re in the playoffs now,” he said. “After that, getting into the semis and hopefully, finals."

Batang Pier assistant coach Rensy Bajar, for his part, said that they will focus on celebrating the win first before setting their sights far.

“Sa ngayon, siguro we just celebrate this win. Tinitignan lang namin ang one game at a time. Ang next game namin, against Blackwater. So, hopefully, we finish the eliminations strong, then we go to the playoffs,” Bajar said.

“Bahala na kung sinong makaharap namin. But still, itong team na ito ay making a statement na we are real. Itong mga players na ito, they will play 100% each game. Even in the playoffs, kungsino man ang makaharap namin, we’ll just play our game and kunin namin ang panalo,” he added.

“Number one is just to win. Yun lang, going into the playoffs. Whoever ang opponent namin.”

The Batang Pier's big win over the Beermen snapped the former’s two-game losing streak and sent the latter to their second consecutive loss.

Tolentino said that head coach Bonnie Tan pushed them to work harder in practice after suffering back-to-back double-digit losses against Meralco and Rain or Shine.

“We were talking about starting the game strong. Since after nung game against Rain or Shine kasi dalawang game na kaming flat na nag-start, offense and defense,” the sweet-shooting forward bared.

“We started in practice, we actually practiced hard nung isang araw to get guys going. And yun, nag-pay off naman ang result ngayon, chinallenge kami ni Coach Bonnie, talagang mainit ang ulo ni coach. But, we took it as a challenge, each and every one of us, especially Kadeem,” he added.

This season, the Batang Pier defeated all three SMC teams – all within four points. They defeated Magnolia, 107-103, followed by a 119-116 decision over Barangay Ginebra. This is the first time in franchise history that NorthPort completed such a sweep.

“Well, it's a great feeling always in setting history every time you achieve something like what we did today. It's a great feeling for us and also for the team and for the franchise And also, I guess everyone just naniniwala lang sa isa’t isa since the start of the conference, yun ang puhunan namin, just believe we can do it if we stick together,” Tolentino said.

“Nakita namin how we play the game. Whenever we don't share the ball or low ang energy, doon kami natatalo. But every time we play together as a team, enjoying the game, and believing that we can win, doon tumataas ang morale ng team.”