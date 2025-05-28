^

MPBL: Camson powers Rizal past Bataan

May 28, 2025 | 11:03am
MPBL: Camson powers Rizal past Bataan
Eric Camson stars for Rizal Xentromall.
MANILA, Philippines — Rizal Xentromall, fueled by Eric Camson's huge double-double, subdued Bataan, 82-71, on Tuesday to regain traction in the Manny Pacquiao presents 1xBet-MPBL 2025 Season at the Ynares Arena Montalban in Rizal Province.

The 6-foot-4 Camson, former star of the Adamson Soaring Falcons, posted 24 points and 23 rebounds, the seventh season's first 20-20 game, as the Rizal Golden Coolers tallied their ninth win against four losses in the round-robin elimination phase of the 30-team tournament.

Already ahead, 64-49, Rizal drilled in three straight triples, two by Eric Joseph Pili and one by Michael Canete, to pull away from Bataan, 73-51, and rebound from a 63-66 defeat to Binan on May 16.

Camson added two steals and two assists to clinch Best Player honors over Samboy De Leon with 13 points, three rebounds and three assists; and Alwyn Alday with 11 points plus three rebounds.

Other Golden Coolers who turned hot were Canete with nine points, four rebounds and three assists; and Keanu Caballero with nine points, eight assists and two rebounds.

Bataan tasted its third straight loss and slid to 5-9 as only Mitchelle Maynes with 15 points, nine rebounds and two steals; and Robbi Darang with 14 points and four assists countered Rizal's assault.

Earlier, General Santos City banked on Chris Masaglang and Nico Elorde's late hits to trip Binan Tatak Gel, 75-69.

Masaglang scored back-to-back, while Elorde canned crucial free throws in the homestretch to raise the Gensan Warriors' record to 7-6.

Kyle Tolentino led GenSan with 12 points, seven rebounds, three assists and two steals; followed by Larry Rodriguez with 11 points, six rebounds, five assists and two blocks; and Elorde with 11 points, six assists and four rebounds.

Binan saw its seven-game run broken and tumbled to 8-4 as only Kenny Roger Rocacurva and Kristan Hernandez found their mark with 14 and 12 points, respectively.

JR Sumido banked in a running jumper with 1.3 seconds left to lift Bulacan past Paranaque, 71-69, and end the Kuyas' winless spell at 13 in the opener of the tripleheader.

The 6-foot-3 Sumido, a former University of the East Red Warrior, posted 23 points, including a perfect 12-of-12 from the charity stripe, four rebounds, four assists and two steals to earn Best Player honors over Gino Jumao-as with 15 points, five rebounds and five assists; and Joseph Celso with 12 points, 15 rebounds, three assists and three steals.

Paranaque suffered its sixth straight defeat and fell to 1-9 despite Kevin Buenaflor's 17 points and two rebounds; Lander Canon's 13 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks; and Paolo Castro's 10 points, four rebounds and two steals.

The MPBL goes to the Paco Arena in Manila on Wednesday with games pitting Bacolod against Mindoro at 4 p.m., Cebu against Basilan at 6 p.m., and Manila against Sarangani at 8 p.m.

