Tambalque mounts commanding lead with 66 in JPGT Caliraya golf tilt

CAVINTI, Laguna – Patrick Tambalque delivered a bogey-free 66 in rain-softened conditions to seize a commanding lead in the boys’ 15-18 division of the ICTSI Caliraya Springs Junior PGT Championship here on Wednesday, even as multiple tight contests shaped up across the other categories of the tournament.

The resumption of the Luzon series saw the Caliraya Springs Golf Club layout hit by overnight rain, softening fairways and greens. Gentle winds further challenged the young field. But Tambalque, fresh off a victory at Sherwood Hills and returning after skipping the Splendido Taal leg, turned the par-72 course into his playground.

The 16-year-old Learning Links Academy standout birdied three of his first five holes from the back nine, then repeated the feat on the front side, matching 33s under the lift-clean-and-place rule. His stellar six-under card gave him a seven-stroke advantage over Zachary Villaroman and John Paul Agustin, who both turned in 73s.

Kristoffer Nadales and Geoffrey Drew shared fourth at 75 in the 54-hole event, which stakes not only berths in the Elite Junior Finals but also World Amateur Golf Ranking points.

“Putting really carried my game — even long ones were dropping,” said Tambalque, who trains at Manila Southwoods and Riviera. “I didn’t expect this score because of the tough weather, but I’m happy with how I played. The key now is to stick to my process and not rush.”

In contrast, the girls’ 15-18 division featured a dramatic, see-saw battle. Levonne Talion, Rafa Anciano and Tiffany Bernardino exchanged leads under mid-morning drizzle. But Bernardino, despite a bogey-bogey finish, emerged with the lead after an 84, one ahead of Talion and Anciano, who both closed with 85s after faltering over the final three holes.

“It was a mixed round with lots of ups and downs, but my short game really helped me recover,” said the 14-year-old Bernardino, a Poveda College student. “I need to focus more on fairways, short game and better placements tomorrow (Thursday).”

"Chloe Rada carded an 89 and remained five strokes off the lead with two rounds left in the event organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments Inc. and launched by ICTSI in 2023 to discover and develop emerging talent — particularly from the countryside — and train them to become future national team standouts.

Mona Sarines moved within striking distance of a second straight win in the 36-hole, girls’ 11-14 division, posting a 73 powered by a back-nine surge (36) to pull four shots ahead of twin sister Lisa, who stumbled with a 40 on the home stretch for a 77.

“The weather forced me to adjust my club selections,” said Mona, 13, of Riviera. “Tomorrow, I’ll work on my swing and targets to hopefully take another win.”

Alexie Gabi and Kendra Garingalao both shot 78s, while Eliana Dumalaog (83) and Kelsey Bernardino (85) trailed and are virtually out of title contention.

In the boys’ 11–14 category, a tight three-way tie was forged after Jose Luis Espinosa and Vito Sarines closed with gritty pars on the ninth hole to match Jacob Casuga’s 77.

Casuga had held the solo lead through most of the round but double-bogeyed No. 9, opening the door for the two to catch him.

“My driving and putting were solid, although the weather was tricky,” said Casuga, 12, of Santiago Integrated National High School. “I just want to play for pars and enjoy the game.”

Espinosa, 11, from Ateneo, expressed confidence going into the final round: “I made bogeys, but I know I can par those holes. I’ll score better tomorrow.”

Winter Serapio displayed resilience and poise beyond her years, posting a composed 76 to grab a massive seven-shot lead in the youngest girls’ division (7-10), also disputed over 36 holes. The eight-year-old from Immaculate Conception Academy recovered from a shaky start with birdies on Nos. 4 and 7, ultimately going 37-39 in damp conditions.

“I played good and bad – one-over on the front, slipped a bit on the back. The rain made it tough, but my short game saved me,” said Serapio, who trains at Intramuros Golf Club. “I just need to minimize mistakes and stay in rhythm.”

Penelope Sy shot an 83 for second place, followed by Tyra Garingalao (84) and Tyly Bernardino (109)

In the boys’ class, Zach Guico shot a 73 — despite six bogeys — to open a four-stroke lead over Asher Abad (77). Guico, who’s gunning for his third win in four legs, struck five birdies but lamented his short game.

“I think I was rushing or being too aggressive,” said the Montessori standout. “I’ll try to stay calm and avoid forcing shots.”

Kenzo Tan trailed in third after an 81.