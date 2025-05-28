^

Cagulangan lifts Cebu to title repeat in DAYO23 hoops fest

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
May 28, 2025 | 11:54am
Cagulangan lifts Cebu to title repeat in DAYO23 hoops fest
Team Hustle (left) and Cebu (right) reigned supreme in the DAYO23 streetball tournament.
(Titan / Jordan Brand)

MANILA, Philippines — Street basketball shone bright this weekend, as the DAYO23 tournament of Jordan Brand and Titan dazzled up the Barangay 830 basketball court in Manila.

In a two-day event this weekend, ballers from across the country showcased their skills.

In the men’s 5-on-5 streetball run, the JD Cagulangan-led Cebu squad reigned supreme once again. 

Cagulangan, who is no stranger to clutch moments, sank the winning basket against the Blancas Golden Knights.

He danced with his defender and stepped back, pulling up for the midrange jumper to give the Cebu team the title and the P300,000. 

Cebu, thus, won back-to-back championships in DAYO23. They competed against teams from Davao, Cainta, Binan, as well as ITG, UBTG, Misfits and HoopBus teams.

Aside from Cagulangan, pro players Greg Slaughter, Mac Tallo, David Murrell, Allan Mangahas, and collegiate standouts Jacob Cortez, Chris Hubilla and Anthony Brodett saw action in the tourney.

In the women’s division, Team Hustle also came out on top, also winning their second straight championship. 

National players Allana Lim, Raiza Palmera Dy, Janine Pontejos, Afril Bernardo and varsity player Tacky Tacatac competed in the women’s division.

In the one-on-one face-offs, Marcus Miguel Salameda, the 16-year old pride of Barangay De La Paz, Biñan City and fearless Mako Namiki of Dasmariñas, Cavite erased the competition. 

Aside from basketball, thrilling performances from rapper-singers EZ Mil and Illest Morena also energized the crowd. 

