Marquee golf matchups await at Philippine Open

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
January 21, 2025 | 4:56pm
MANILA, Philippines — The stage is set for a spectacular showdown as the 2025 Philippine Open tees off at the Manila Southwoods’ Masters Course Thursday, January 23, bringing together a powerhouse field of 144 players.

With a prize fund of $500,000 and a storied history as one of Asia's premier golfing championships, the championship promises to deliver electrifying action as local and international stars vie for glory on the meticulously maintained Jack Nicklaus-designed layout.

The tournament’s early draw offers tantalizing matchups, with Angelo Que — a three-time Asian Tour winner and 2008 champion — launching his campaign at 6:55 a.m on the first hole. Que, whose affinity for this course is well-known, will face Christopher Hickmann and Rahil Gangee in a grouping that underscores both experience and competitive intensity.

Adding to the Filipino charge is Justin delos Santos, representing the Philippines and Japan Golf Tours, as he locks horns with five-time Philippine Golf Tour Order of Merit winner Tony Lascuña and Taiwan's Wenchong Liang in a high-stakes 7:05 a.m. showdown.

The pairing represents a fusion of local pride and international pedigree, promising a match that will test nerves and skill alike.

Filipino hopeful LJ Go will tee off alongside international contenders Matthew Cheung and Charng-Tai Sudsom; while Miguel Tabuena, the 2015 Philippine Open champion, returns to the tournament with an eye on reclaiming the crown.

Tabuena is pitted against formidable rivals, including former champion Steve Lewton and LIV Golf star Chase Koepka, in a much-anticipated morning flight at 7:15 a.m.

Additionally, youthful exuberance meets seasoned competition as amateur Rianne Malixi, the sole woman in the field, takes on Ervin Chang and Danthai Boonma. Her bold inclusion not only adds intrigue but also showcases the increasing diversity and inclusivity of the sport.

International intrigue deepens as the spotlight shines on Asian Tour heavyweights like Jazz Janewattananond, a former Order of Merit titlist, alongside challengers Chan Shih-chang and Kim Yeongsu. Meanwhile, Sean Ramos, fresh off earning his Asian Tour card, faces a stern test against Thailand’s Poom Saksansin and Julien Sale.

The late-morning groupings promise fireworks as Justin Quiban begins his bid for the title at 11:45 a.m. in the company of Suteepat Prateeptienchai and Jeunghun Wang. Just 10 minutes later, Taichi Kho, Travis Smyth and Scott Vincent tee off in another marquee clash, each aiming to outshine the other and secure their place atop the leaderboard.

The Masters course provides a fitting backdrop for this epic contest. Renowned for its sleek greens and strategic hazards, the course demands precision and nerve, ensuring no lead is ever safe.

Early tee times are expected to offer players a more manageable environment, but as the day progresses, the field must navigate increasing wind and pressure to keep their championship hopes alive.

