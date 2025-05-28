Malixi steps onto golfâ€™s biggest stage at Erin Hills, draws Saso, Ko

^

Malixi steps onto golf’s biggest stage at Erin Hills, draws Saso, Ko

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
May 28, 2025 | 9:56am
Rianne Malixi of the Philippines hits her tee shot on the fourth hole prior to the US Women's Open presented by Ally 2025 at Erin Hills Golf Course on May 27, 2025 in Erin, Wisconsin.
Stacy Revere / Getty Images / AFP

MANILA, Philippines — Eighteen-year-old Filipino amateur Rianne Malixi will make her first major-championship start at the 80th US Women’s Open presented by Ally, which fires off Thursday (Friday Manila time) at Erin Hills in Erin, Wisconsin.

And she has been handed a dream — but daunting — assignment she’ll open alongside defending champion Yuka Saso, already a two-time US Women’s Open winner (2021, 2024), and World No. 3 Lydia Ko. The trio goes off the 10th tee at 7:40 a.m. on Thursday and Friday, guaranteeing Malixi early exposure to roaring galleries and wall-to-wall television coverage.

Malixi’s start looked uncertain a month ago when a back injury forced her out of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur. A course of rest and rehab followed, and her camp now reports she is fully fit and pain-free.

The Duke University-bound prodigy is one of 26 amateurs in the 156-player field, and her résumé — victories in both the 2024 US Girls’ Junior and the 2024 US Women’s Amateur — suggests she belongs.

The link-style layout north-west of Milwaukee stretches to 6,835 yards for the tournament — considered lengthy even by modern LPGA standards — and features severe elevation changes that make it feel every inch of that yardage.

“It’s a long walk,” said Saso during practice. “Patience will be as important as ball-striking out here.”

The ICTSI-backed Saso chases a slice of history — a third US Women’s Open crown would tie her with legends Annika Sörenstam, Babe Didrikson Zaharias and Hollis Stacy. The 23-year-old, however, arrives on the back of four missed cuts in her last five tournaments and no finish better than T-17 this season.

“I’m trying to get myself ready, trying to have a good recovery every day. It’s going to be a long day of golf, so it will be a long patience day,” said Saso.

Ko, a 23-time LPGA winner and the only golfer with Olympic gold, silver and bronze medals, has shown flashes (T-11) at the Mizuho Americas Open) but is still searching for her first victory since winning the Women’s World Championship title in Singapore in March.

World No. 1 Nelly Korda — paired with Charley Hull and Lexi Thompson at 1:25 p.m. — and in-form Thai star Atthaya Thitikul headline the other marquee groupings.

Dottie Ardina, whose campaign is also supported by the world’s top port operator, made the field as an alternate and tees off at 1:58 p.m. with Japanese amateur Aira Nagasawa and France’s Pauline Roussin-Bouchard, giving the Philippines two representatives for the first time since 2021.

The championship offers a $12-million purse — the largest in women’s golf — and a record $2.4 million to Sunday’s winner.

Zamboanga nears Terrafirma sale

By Joaquin Henson | 10 hours ago
The deal to sell the Terrafirma PBA franchise to the Zamboanga Valientes is nearing completion with July 11 the deadline to...
Sports
fbtw
Pacers on way to Finals?

By Joaquin M. Henson | 10 hours ago
There’s a reason why they’re called the Indiana Pacers. Coach Rick Carlisle is using pace to dictate how his team...
Sports
fbtw
Thunder on brink of NBA finals

10 hours ago
NBA Most Valuable Player Shai Gilgeous-Alexander delivered a masterpiece performance to power Oklahoma City over Minnesota...
Sports
fbtw
NorthPort's Navarro headed to Magnolia in trade for Abueva, Balanza

18 hours ago
The Magnolia Hotshots have traded for young big man William Navarro in a deal with the NorthPort Batang Pier announced T...
Sports
fbtw
Height no problem for Manny

By Joaquin Henson | 1 day ago
WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios is listed anywhere between 5-9 and 6-feet but height isn’t an issue with 5-5...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
JPGT Caliraya on today

10 hours ago
The race to the ICTSI Junior PGT Elite Junior Finals intensifies as Luzon’s top young talents head to Caliraya Springs...
Sports
fbtw
Records fall, young gymnast fuels NCR&rsquo;s Palaro surge

By John Bryan Ulanday | 10 hours ago
A pair of 27-year records fell and a neophyte gymnast danced his way to five golds to steal the show as 17-time champion National...
Sports
fbtw
Magnolia acquires NorthPort&rsquo;s Navarro

By Olmin Leyba | 10 hours ago
In a move intended to make them more competitive moving forward, the pacesetting Magnolia Hotshots fortified their roster...
Sports
fbtw
Alcaraz, Sinner power to French Open 2nd round

10 hours ago
Carlos Alcaraz powered into the French Open second round on Monday with a resounding win to start his title defense, while...
Sports
fbtw
