Malixi steps onto golfâ€™s biggest stage at Erin Hills, draws Saso, Ko

Malixi steps onto golf’s biggest stage at Erin Hills, draws Saso, Ko

Rianne Malixi of the Philippines hits her tee shot on the fourth hole prior to the US Women's Open presented by Ally 2025 at Erin Hills Golf Course on May 27, 2025 in Erin, Wisconsin.

MANILA, Philippines — Eighteen-year-old Filipino amateur Rianne Malixi will make her first major-championship start at the 80th US Women’s Open presented by Ally, which fires off Thursday (Friday Manila time) at Erin Hills in Erin, Wisconsin.

And she has been handed a dream — but daunting — assignment she’ll open alongside defending champion Yuka Saso, already a two-time US Women’s Open winner (2021, 2024), and World No. 3 Lydia Ko. The trio goes off the 10th tee at 7:40 a.m. on Thursday and Friday, guaranteeing Malixi early exposure to roaring galleries and wall-to-wall television coverage.

Malixi’s start looked uncertain a month ago when a back injury forced her out of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur. A course of rest and rehab followed, and her camp now reports she is fully fit and pain-free.

The Duke University-bound prodigy is one of 26 amateurs in the 156-player field, and her résumé — victories in both the 2024 US Girls’ Junior and the 2024 US Women’s Amateur — suggests she belongs.

The link-style layout north-west of Milwaukee stretches to 6,835 yards for the tournament — considered lengthy even by modern LPGA standards — and features severe elevation changes that make it feel every inch of that yardage.

“It’s a long walk,” said Saso during practice. “Patience will be as important as ball-striking out here.”

The ICTSI-backed Saso chases a slice of history — a third US Women’s Open crown would tie her with legends Annika Sörenstam, Babe Didrikson Zaharias and Hollis Stacy. The 23-year-old, however, arrives on the back of four missed cuts in her last five tournaments and no finish better than T-17 this season.

“I’m trying to get myself ready, trying to have a good recovery every day. It’s going to be a long day of golf, so it will be a long patience day,” said Saso.

Ko, a 23-time LPGA winner and the only golfer with Olympic gold, silver and bronze medals, has shown flashes (T-11) at the Mizuho Americas Open) but is still searching for her first victory since winning the Women’s World Championship title in Singapore in March.

World No. 1 Nelly Korda — paired with Charley Hull and Lexi Thompson at 1:25 p.m. — and in-form Thai star Atthaya Thitikul headline the other marquee groupings.

Dottie Ardina, whose campaign is also supported by the world’s top port operator, made the field as an alternate and tees off at 1:58 p.m. with Japanese amateur Aira Nagasawa and France’s Pauline Roussin-Bouchard, giving the Philippines two representatives for the first time since 2021.

The championship offers a $12-million purse — the largest in women’s golf — and a record $2.4 million to Sunday’s winner.