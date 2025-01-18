FiberXers take on Bossing, aim to boost bid for quarterfinals incentive

Converge head coach Franco Atienza reacts to a call during the FiberXers' clash with the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters Tuesday at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium in Manila.

Games Sunday

(Ynares Sports Center, Antipolo)

5 p.m. – Converge vs Blackwater

7:30 p.m. – Phoenix vs NLEX

MANILA, Philippines -- Quarterfinals-bound Converge steps up its drive for a Top-Two finish against the lowly Blackwater side while Phoenix and NLEX fight for survival nearing the homestretch of the PBA Commissioner’s Cup Sunday at the Ynares Sports Center in Antipolo.

Game time is at 5 p.m., with the FiberXers looking to break free from a logjam in the middle of the standings that would make their path to the Top Two for a twice-to-beat quarterfinals incentives clearer and well within their control.

At 7:30 p.m., the Fuel Masters (3-6) and the Road Warriors (3-6) battle to keep their slim playoff hopes alive albeit they don’t hold their fates moving forward with San Miguel Beer owning the grip the No. 8 seed at 4-4 barring any stumble.

The spotlight, however, is on Converge, which sports a pretty chance to gain an inside track to the coveted top-seed finish so long as care of business in final assignments against Blackwater and SMB.

“We will control what we can control but more than the (twice-to-beat), ang gusto namin makuha ay ‘yung momentum papasok sa quarterfinals,” said coach Franco Atienza.

With seven wins, Converge is among the only three teams with Eastern and NorthPort to have formally clinched seats in the quarterfinals as all teams on top and below maintain a bumper-to-bumper separation.

TNT holds the pole position at 6-2 while Meralco (6-3), Rain or Shine (6-4) and Ginebra (6-40 are not far behind.

One of their latest victims was fellow win-once bonus hopeful Rain or Shine, running away with a 103-96-win last week which the FiberXers hope to carry over against the dangerous Bossing.

“We still have 2 games while others have 4 or more. It’s our goal na makapasok sa playoffs and hopefully mabibiyaan ng top 2. But at the end of the day, marami pang pwedeng mangyari. Ngayon, sa Blackwater muna kami. Mahirap i-predict kasi marami pang games ‘yung iba,” he added.

And Blackwater is tipped to be no pushover in that Converge’s bid following a 96-86 win over also-ran and winless Terrafirma to dodge elimination and maintain a long shot playoff chance.

“The challenge is to keep our will, intensity and mindset,” said coach Jeff Cariaso.