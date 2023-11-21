^

San Beda Law celebrates 75 years of excellence

November 21, 2023 | 10:23am
San Beda Law celebrates 75 years of excellence

San Beda University College of Law proudly marks its 75th anniversary, inviting all Bedan lawyers to join the celebration at the San Beda Law 75th Grand Alumni Homecoming themed "San Beda College of Law @ 75: Roaring Forward" on Nov. 25, 2023.

The event will commence at 6:00 p.m. at the Rigodon Ballroom, The Peninsula Manila, Makati City.

The milestone event, hosted by the San Beda Law Alumni Association Inc. Board of Trustees and the Law Class of 1998 (Silver Jubilarians), promises a memorable evening of camaraderie and honor. The keynote address will be delivered by the Honorable Justice Ramon Paul L. Hernando, a distinguished alumnus from the Law Class of 1990.

Highlighting the occasion will be the presentation of the 2023 Bedan Law Alumni Awards, recognizing outstanding achievements and contributions within the legal profession. Among the esteemed awardees are:

Bedan of the Decade: Atty. Salvador C. Medialdea (Law 1976)

Hall of Fame awardees

* Atty. Alfredo R. Rosal (Law 1970)
* Atty. Jesus Melchor V. Quitain (Law 1970)
* Atty. Rodolfo A. Salalima (Law 1973)
* Atty. Norberto P. Manzano (Law 1973)
* Atty. Alfredo C. Lim (Law 1976)
* Atty. Jeremy Z. Parulan (Law 1983)

Outstanding Bedan Law Alumni

* Atty. Roberto F. De Leon (Law 1974)
* Governor Fredenil H. Castro (Law 1975)
* Mayor Michael L. Rama (Law 1982)
* Governor Aurelio M. Umali (Law 1990)

Bedans of the Year

* Ambassador Henry S. Bensurto, Jr. (Law 1990)
* Deputy Director General Ann Claire Credo-Cabochan (Law 1994)
* Chairman Romando S. Artes (Law 1998)
* Assistant Solicitor General Maria Hazel P. Valdez-Acantilado (Law 1998)
* Assistant Solicitor General George O. Ortha II (Law 2002)

The San Beda Law community will confer Honorary Membership to Dean Eduardo Juan F. Abella, recognizing his significant contributions to the field of law and education.

The event will pay homage to exemplary milestones within the Bedan legal community, presenting Life Achievement Awards to the Golden Jubilarians of Law Class 1973, and offering special recognition to the Ruby Jubilarians of Law Class 1983, as well as the Silver Jubilarians of Law Class 1998.

For inquiries and ticket reservation, please call SBLAA Secretariat Office: 8733-6131 / 0917-807-2222

SAN BEDA UNIVERSITY
