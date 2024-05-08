^

Campus

UP Mindanao introduces new degree programs, inclusive admissions policy

Philstar.com
May 8, 2024 | 9:14pm
UP Mindanao introduces new degree programs, inclusive admissions policy
UP Mindanao's Oblation in the Oblation Circle, in front of Administration Building taken on Nov. 28, 2019.
CC BY-SA 4.0/Sam Sanchez

MANILA, Philippines — The University of the Philippines (UP) Mindanao has announced upgrades to its academic programs and admissions policies.

UP President Angelo Jimenez said that the initiatives are “in response to the growing local demand for skilled human resources and to help address the urgent social and development concerns here in Mindanao.” 

Starting in Academic Year (AY) 2025-2026, UP Mindanao will roll out a range of new programs.

A significant addition is the launch of the Doctor of Medicine (MD) program, making UP Mindanao the first state university in Davao City to offer it. 

UP Mindanao will introduce programs in Civil Engineering, Associate in Entrepreneurship, and two Master of Science (MS) tracks. The MS programs in Quantitative Methods & Modelling and Biology aim to meet industry demands and foster local innovation.

The developments align with UP Mindanao's R2-5K ("Road to 5,000 Students") agenda, aimed at enriching academic offerings and ramping up enrollment from 1,400 to 5,000 students by 2029.

“UP has a mandate of public service, so here in Mindanao, we hope to build local capacities and expertise in order to have the greatest impact on long-term development,” said Jimenez.

He underscored the imperative of inclusivity in admissions, advocating for updates to ensure broader educational access, especially for marginalized groups. 

“There is a need to update the current admissions system to ensure that Filipinos, especially the most marginalized, have greater access to quality education,” Jimenez added.

The number of UPCAT testing centers will increase from 102 in 2023 to 113 in 2024, with plans to have a center in every province by 2025. 

UP will also accept application forms filled out manually in areas with poor internet access.

UNIVERSITY OF THE PHILIPPINES
