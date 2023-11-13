UST Campus Journalism Awards now accepting entries

MANILA, Philippines – The Varsitarian, the 95-year-old official student publication of the University of Santo Tomas (UST), is inviting all college- and university-level publications to submit entries to the 9th UST National Campus Journalism Awards (UNCJA).

Outstanding works in in-depth reporting, editorial writing and feature writing will be recognized in the awards.

In all three categories, entries may tackle a campus, local, or national issue. But entries tackling local or national issues must explain their importance to the immediate campus community.

College- and university-level publications may submit entries. Entries must have been published or posted online between Dec. 12, 2022 and Nov. 29, 2023.

Deadline of submission is Dec. 9, 2023, through bit.ly/9thUNCJA.

Print articles must be submitted in PDF format. For online stories, a screen-grabbed image of the article must be converted into a PDF file format.

Campus publications may submit a maximum of three (3) entries per category. But each entry must be submitted to only one category.

The winners of the 9th UNCJA will be announced in January 2024 during the 25th Inkblots, the Varsitarian’s annual fellowship of campus journalists and journalism practitioners.

Winning entries will receive a P20,000 cash prize and a certificate.

For more inquiries, interested publications may contact Hannah Andaya (09776271759) and Faith Gelacio (09955578630), or send an email to [email protected].