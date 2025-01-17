^

Sports

Lagumbay, Masangkay fight for local 140-lb title in 'Blow-By-Blow' Occidental Mindoro show

Philstar.com
January 17, 2025 | 2:15pm
Lagumbay, Masangkay fight for local 140-lb title in 'Blow-By-Blow' Occidental Mindoro show
Alvin Lagumbay (left) and Pepito Masangkay pose during the weigh-in for their boxing match Saturday.
Blow-By-Blow

MANILA, Philippines — Veteran international campaigner Alvin Lagumbay battles Pepito Masangkay for the Philippine Boxing Federation super-lightweight crown on Manny Pacquiao Presents: Blow-By-Blow on Saturday in Sablayan, Occidental Mindoro.

Representing Hard Stone Boxing of Bangar in La Union, Lagumbay enters the ring armed with a 14-8-1 win-loss-draw mark with 12 knockouts.

Lagumbay, who fought in Russia, the United Arab Emirates and Japan, will have his hands full in the scheduled 10-rounder presented by San Miguel Beer.

Masangkay, fighting out of MP Boxing Gym in Davao, parades a 6-2 slate with four knockouts.

This will be a special presentation of Blow-By-Blow since it is taking place where eight-division legend Pacquiao kicked off his Hall of Fame career 30 years ago.

“This place holds a special place in my heart because it was there where I began my professional career,” said Pacquiao, whose weekly television program is aired every Sunday at 8:30 p.m. on Cignal’s ONE Sports channel.

The first bell is at 1 p.m. with 14 other fights — aside from the main event — taking the spotlight.

BOXING
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Painters rout Batang Pier to regain winning ways

Painters rout Batang Pier to regain winning ways

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 19 hours ago
The Rain or Shine Elasto Painters broke their two-game losing streak in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup after blasting the...
Sports
fbtw
Beermen stay winless in EASL, fall to Hong Kong Eastern

Beermen stay winless in EASL, fall to Hong Kong Eastern

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
A win in the East Asia Super League (EASL) remains elusive for the San Miguel Beermen.
Sports
fbtw
Hotshots repel Fuel Master to boost quarterfinals bid

Hotshots repel Fuel Master to boost quarterfinals bid

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 17 hours ago
The Magnolia Hotshots scored a crucial victory in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup, edging the Phoenix Fuel Masters, 110-104,...
Sports
fbtw
Raptors upset Celtics, Knicks sink Sixers

Raptors upset Celtics, Knicks sink Sixers

1 day ago
R.J. Barrett scored 22 points as the lowly Toronto Raptors turned the tables on the Boston Celtics with a dominant 110-97...
Sports
fbtw
Diaz to be enshrined in PSA Hall of Fame

Diaz to be enshrined in PSA Hall of Fame

15 hours ago
For bringing pride and glory to the country with every lift she did in an outstanding sporting journey, weightlifting icon...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Sabalenka 'at the limit' to keep Australian Open hat-trick alive

Sabalenka 'at the limit' to keep Australian Open hat-trick alive

2 hours ago
Defending champion Aryna Sabalenka blamed heavy balls and a slow court Friday as she dropped four serve games in a row before...
Sports
fbtw
Gauff, Osaka on collision course as Australian Open hits 3rd round

Gauff, Osaka on collision course as Australian Open hits 3rd round

5 hours ago
Coco Gauff and Naomi Osaka can set up a blockbuster clash as the Australian Open enters the third round on Friday, while Novak...
Sports
fbtw
Team Secret seeks entry on international Valorant stage

Team Secret seeks entry on international Valorant stage

By Michelle Lojo | 6 hours ago
All-Filipino Valorant squad Team Secret is confident that 2025 will be the year they make it to the Valorant world stage once...
Sports
fbtw
7th MPBL season tips off March 8

7th MPBL season tips off March 8

6 hours ago
The Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) will begin its seventh season on March 8 with a projected bigger roster of...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with