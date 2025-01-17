Lagumbay, Masangkay fight for local 140-lb title in 'Blow-By-Blow' Occidental Mindoro show

Alvin Lagumbay (left) and Pepito Masangkay pose during the weigh-in for their boxing match Saturday.

MANILA, Philippines — Veteran international campaigner Alvin Lagumbay battles Pepito Masangkay for the Philippine Boxing Federation super-lightweight crown on Manny Pacquiao Presents: Blow-By-Blow on Saturday in Sablayan, Occidental Mindoro.

Representing Hard Stone Boxing of Bangar in La Union, Lagumbay enters the ring armed with a 14-8-1 win-loss-draw mark with 12 knockouts.

Lagumbay, who fought in Russia, the United Arab Emirates and Japan, will have his hands full in the scheduled 10-rounder presented by San Miguel Beer.

Masangkay, fighting out of MP Boxing Gym in Davao, parades a 6-2 slate with four knockouts.

This will be a special presentation of Blow-By-Blow since it is taking place where eight-division legend Pacquiao kicked off his Hall of Fame career 30 years ago.

“This place holds a special place in my heart because it was there where I began my professional career,” said Pacquiao, whose weekly television program is aired every Sunday at 8:30 p.m. on Cignal’s ONE Sports channel.

The first bell is at 1 p.m. with 14 other fights — aside from the main event — taking the spotlight.