Hotshots repel Fuel Master to boost quarterfinals bid

Magnolia's Zav Lucero (22) shoots a 3-pointer during the Hotshots' PBA Commissioner's Cup clash with the Phoenix Fuel Masters Thursday evening at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.

MANILA, Philippines — The Magnolia Hotshots scored a crucial victory in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup, edging the Phoenix Fuel Masters, 110-104, Thursday at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.

In a battle of two teams aiming to make it to the quarterfinal round, the Hotshots survived the Fuel Masters to secure their fourth win in 10 contests, while stopping Phoenix’s two-game winning streak.

Zavier Lucero came up big for the Hotshots with 25 points, five rebounds and two assists to go with a block in 26 minutes off the bench.

Ricardo Ratliffe and Mark Barroca added 22 markers each, with the former hauling down 19 boards while the latter grabbing six rebounds and dishing out four assists.

After trailing by as much as 14 points in the game, Phoenix sliced the lead to nine, 88-97, with 6:38 left after a layup by Kai Ballungay.

Then, Lucero heated up. He scored eight straight points – built on two free throws and two 3-pointers – to help Magnolia grab a 14-point advantage, 105-91, with 5:27 left.

But an 11-1 run by the Fuel Masters helped them inch closer to just four, 102-106, with 2:26 remaining after a triple by Ballungay.

Lucero was then fouled on the other end, and made both free throws. In the next possession, Ratliffe drew a charge on Ballungay to force the turnover and give the ball back to the Hotshots.

A fallaway jumper by Jason Perkins made it a four point game anew, 104-108, with about 37 seconds to go, and Barroca missed a triple that would have put the game completely out of reach.

And with 8.7 seconds to go, Ballungay received the ball out of the timeout and momentarily lost the ball. He was able to regain possession and attempted a 3-pointer, but it rattled out of the rim.

With 2.2 seconds to go, Barroca iced the game with a pair of free throws that set the final score.

Peter Alfaro had arguably his best game as a pro with 14 points on a perfect 5-of-5 shooting, including 4-of-4 from deep for Magnolia. Calvin Abueva and Jerom Lastimosa added six points apiece.

Donovan Smith fueled Phoenix with 40 points to go with six rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block. Jazul and Perkins contributed 15 points each, while Ballungay chipped in 13.

With the game tied at 50 at the half, the Hotshots started to pull away in the third.

They took a 14-point lead, 81-67, after a Joseph Eriobu triple, which was answered by a jumper by Smith.

Jerom Lastimosa retaliated with a deuce of his own, but a 4-pointer by Smith followed by a 3-pointer by Jazul cut the deficit to seven, 76-83, heading into the fourth.

A pair of free throws by Jason Perkins made it a four-point game, 81-85, early on in the final frame. But eight straight points capped by freebies by Ratliffe made it a 12-point game, 93-81, setting up Phoenix’s comeback attempt.

The Hotshots will try to inch closer to a quarterfinal berth, but they will face the tough Hong Kong Eastern squad next.

The 3-6 Fuel Masters, on the other hand, will take on the NLEX Road Warriors.