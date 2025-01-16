^

Time Cargo still in command in Barako Golf Cup

Philstar.com
January 16, 2025 | 4:50pm
Time Cargo still in command in Barako Golf Cup
Jeffren Lumbo of Time Cargo.
Barako Golf Cup

LIPA CITY, Batangas — With one round to go, newcomer Time Cargo inched closer to the title after maintaining its eight-point advantage against the defending champion Katy’s Farm Team 1 in the second Barako Golf Cup held at Mount Malarayat Golf and Country Club here on Thursday.

Jeffren Lumbo, whose score did not count on opening day at Summit Point, came back strong with 35 points to lead the way for Time Cargo, which now holds a 204 tally. Veteran Gary Sales (33) and top amateur Edison Tabalin (31) accounted for the team’s 99-point output.

“We are fortunate to stay ahead as Katy’s Farm matched our score today,” said Ruel Cabral, team manager of Time Cargo.

“But I believe in my guys to have a better finish today,” Cabral said with confidence.

For Katy’s Farm (99-196) to retain the crown, it must come out more aggressive in the last round, especially its key gunner Henry Bolano, Erik Escalona and Jikjik Abdon.

Bolano came through with 34 points and was supported by Escalona’s 32 and Abdon’s 31. Patrick Gene Tambalque, a local talent from Riviera, has yet to make an impact and the finale could be the chance he needs.

“We are not too far behind. We’ll just need a big push in the first nine holes and see what we can do from there,” team captain Gerald Katigbak stressed.

Competition in Class A might already be decided as Katy’s Farm Malarayat Team-2 has built a 17-point lead over Summit Point, which catapulted to the challenger’s role with solid play at the wind-swept Summit Point.

Nath Alcantara top scored with 31 for Katy’s Farm Malarayat Team-2, which tallied 176 in two rounds. Howie Sison’s 30 and Ivan Avena’s 23 counted for the day.

Summit Point-1 had 74 for 159 on the 28 of Philip Lindog, 26 of Edsel Opulencia and 20 of Walter Lacuesta.

Team Surigao-2 (31-88) and Mintong Golf (45-88) are joint leaders in Class C.

BARAKO GOLF CUP

GOLF
Sports
Sports
Sports
Sports
Sports
Sports
Sports
Sports
Sports
