^

Sports

Lexi Dormitorio wins gold in Thailand Mountain Bike Cup

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
January 16, 2025 | 2:36pm
Lexi Dormitorio wins gold in Thailand Mountain Bike Cup
Lexi Dormitorio.
Photo from Lexi Dormitorio's Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — Just like her elder sister Ariana, Lexi Dormitorio once dreamed of reaping honors for the country in the international scene one day.

That day came Wednesday when the 16-year-old Dormitorio struck gold in the women’s junior cross-country of the 2025 UCI Thailand Mountain Bike Cup in Kanchanaburi.

There, she clocked 50 minutes and 51.914 seconds, leaving Thailand’s Pinpak Chiengsuan eating dust after the latter checked in at 59:38.765 and settled for the silver.

It was another feat the country received from a Dormitorio, similar to what the elder sibling, Ariana, had done so in the past after snaring an Asian Continental Championship Under-23 gold and a Southeast Asian Games silver.

Dormitorio’s golden moments was one of the four medals copped the country in the two-day race.

It came from Thirdy Manaay, who pocketed a silver in the men’s junior cross-country, Adrian Nacario, who snatched a silver in the men’s U23 cross-country, and John Andre Aguja, who took a bronze in the men’s U23 cross-country.

Another Filipino, Justine Anastacio, was fifth in the men’s U23 cross-country.

LEXI DORMITORIO

MOUNTAIN BIKE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Sizzling Tropang Giga add to Road Warriors' woes

Sizzling Tropang Giga add to Road Warriors' woes

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 18 hours ago
The TNT Tropang Giga notched their fifth consecutive victory in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup after drubbing the NLEX Road...
Sports
fbtw
A call for improved safety standards in sports

A call for improved safety standards in sports

16 hours ago
From a harrowing experience last season, Ateneo Senior Boys co-captain Chris Urbina remains a player determined to compe...
Sports
fbtw
Iloilo Gov Cup kicks off &rsquo;25 tennis season

Iloilo Gov Cup kicks off ’25 tennis season

16 hours ago
The new tennis season kicks off in grand style as Iloilo City welcomes the country’s premier players and rising stars...
Sports
fbtw
Top tennis stars to descend on Iloilo City for Governor's Cup

Top tennis stars to descend on Iloilo City for Governor's Cup

1 day ago
The new tennis season kicks off in grand style as Iloilo City welcomes the country’s premier players and rising stars...
Sports
fbtw
BEST Center opens year with series of basketball clinics

BEST Center opens year with series of basketball clinics

1 day ago
The Ateneo College covered courts in Katipunan, Quezon City once again becomes the hub of future basketball stars when it...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Inoue opponent Kim confident despite last-minute switch

Inoue opponent Kim confident despite last-minute switch

3 hours ago
South Korea's Kim Ye-joon believes he can shock Japan's unbeaten Naoya Inoue in their super-bantamweight world title fight...
Sports
fbtw
Raptors upset Celtics, Knicks sink Sixers

Raptors upset Celtics, Knicks sink Sixers

4 hours ago
R.J. Barrett scored 22 points as the lowly Toronto Raptors turned the tables on the Boston Celtics with a dominant 110-97...
Sports
fbtw
TNT's Chot wary of 'very different' Ginebra squad

TNT's Chot wary of 'very different' Ginebra squad

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 4 hours ago
With a colossal matchup against Barangay Ginebra coming up, TNT Tropang Giga head coach Chot Reyes underscored that they have...
Sports
fbtw
Ex-Ateneo Blue Eagle Koon completes Strong Group's Dubai roster

Ex-Ateneo Blue Eagle Koon completes Strong Group's Dubai roster

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 4 hours ago
The Strong Group Athletics (SGA) squad that will compete in the upcoming Dubai International Basketball Championship is now...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with