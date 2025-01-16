Ex-Ateneo Blue Eagle Koon completes Strong Group's Dubai roster

MANILA, Philippines -- The Strong Group Athletics (SGA) squad that will compete in the upcoming Dubai International Basketball Championship is now complete.

Ateneo wing Chris Koon has completed the SGA team that will compete in the tournament set from January 24 to February 2.

The 6-foot-5 guard/forward just used up his playing years in the UAAP, averaging 7.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game in his swan song.

SGA head coach Charles Tiu said that Koon “will be a good role player for us.”

“He has good size as a wing, can shoot, can defend… And we all know he’s been well coached and comes from a great school and program, so it’s good to have him," Tiu said.

Koon will be joining a loaded squad made up of Mikey Williams, Rhenz Abando, Dave Ildefonso, Jason Brickman, Angelo Kouame, Andray Blatche, NCAA Most Valuable Player Allen Liwag, Tony Ynot and Justine Sanchez.

Imports DeMarcus Cousins, Malachi Richardson and Terry Larrier will boost the group.

Last season, SGA settled for the silver medal in the tournament after falling to Al-Riyadi in the finals.